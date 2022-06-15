Astros Become 1st Team in MLB History to Throw 2 Immaculate Innings in Same Game

Many called Patrick Mahomes' dreadful second-half performance in the 2022 AFC Championship Game the worst stretch of football of his career. "That second half I played, I didn't play really good football at all. Probably my worst playoff football I've played was the second half of the game. So I'm just trying to use that as a learning thing that whenever I'm struggling or a team's struggling, just find a way to get positive plays, because when you have a lead like that, you don't want to lose that lead. We played such a great first half, even if we weren't getting what we wanted in the second half, I have to get better at taking what's there to try to get some points on the board, come away and get to the Super Bowl."

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO