Houston, TX

Astros Become 1st Team in MLB History to Throw 2 Immaculate Innings in Same Game

By Paul Kasabian
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago

The Houston Astros became the first team to throw two immaculate innings in the same game Wednesday en route to taking down the host Texas Rangers 9-2. Per Baseball Reference, an immaculate inning occurs...

bleacherreport.com

CBS DFW

Duran hits bases-clearing triple in 9th, Texas beats Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Ezequiel Duran hit a three-run triple with two out in the ninth inning to give the Texas Rangers a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night.Tigers closer Gregory Soto loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter before Duran hit a ball just inside first base and into the right-field corner. All three runners scored, giving Soto his second blown save of the season.Dennis Santana (3-2) picked up the win with a scoreless eighth inning, and Joe Barlow pitched the ninth for his 12th save.Soto's collapse, which led to Detroit's fifth straight loss,...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Chas McCormick not in Astros' Saturday lineup

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. McCormick is being replaced in center field by Jose Siri versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. In 164 plate appearances this season, McCormick has a .221 batting average with a .689 OPS, 6...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Who Should Be on the Block at 2022 Trade Deadline

Major League Baseball's Aug. 2 trade deadline is inching ever closer, and some guys already seem as good as gone from their current teams. Suffice it to say that the next rumors about Frankie Montas, Luis Castillo and Willson Contreras will be neither the first nor the last. But rather...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Brock Jones and the Top 10 MLB Draft Prospects at the 2022 College World Series

The 2022 College World Series is officially underway!. This year's field of teams is made up of Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Stanford, Texas and Texas A&M, and there is plenty of future pro talent on those eight rosters. Ahead we've provided a rundown of the top 10...
MLB
Bleacher Report

The Current Best MLB Player at Every Position

Voting for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game is well underway, which, in theory, should tell us who baseball's current best players are. But there's a fine line between "best" and "most popular." All-Star voting takes care of the latter. We'll handle the former. Though our stated goal is to identify...
MLB
Phil Maton
Yardbarker

White Sox vs. Astros Prediction and Odds for Saturday, June 18 (Verlander Continues Dominance at Home)

The 40-24 Houston Astros annihilated the 30-32 Chicago White Sox 13-3 yesterday and aim for a similar result as the two square off again this afternoon at 4:10 PM EST. Justin Verlander starts for Houston after seven shutout innings against Miami last week. He's the AL Cy Young favorite at WynnBET (+350) with an 8-2 record and 1.94 ERA in 12 starts.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Astros’ Onslaught Makes For Sloppy Start to White Sox Weekend

A 10-run sixth inning catapulted the Houston Astros to a 13-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday. The Astros had five homers in the game and three alone in the sixth inning. Michael Brantley’s grand slam highlighted Houston’s barrage. White Sox starter Lucas Giolito was abysmal...
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

NHL Stanley Cup Final 2022: Odds, Hot Takes, Top Storylines for Game 2

Many hockey fans were excited for this year's Stanley Cup Final matchup. It was expected to be a battle between two great teams: the Colorado Avalanche, who were the top seed in the Western Conference, and the Tampa Bay Lightning, the two-time defending champions. Game 1 lived up to that...
TAMPA, FL
#The Houston Chronicle
Bleacher Report

College World Series 2022: Bracket Dates, TV Schedule and Format

The 2022 College World Series field features some of college baseball's most recognizable programs that all have one thing in common. The eight programs in the field are either in the middle of long title droughts or have never won in Omaha, Nebraska. The Stanford Cardinal are the highest national...
OMAHA, NE
Bleacher Report

Lightning Mocked by NHL Twitter After Blowout Loss to Avalanche in Game 2

Saturday night was one to forget for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who were embarrassed by the Colorado Avalanche 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver. It was an all-around disappointing effort from the Bolts, who were widely expected to bounce back from an underwhelming 4-3 overtime loss in Game 1 on Wednesday. Instead, they'll head back to Amalie Arena in an attempt to climb out of an 0-2 hole in the series.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Players in USFL Playoffs Who Deserve a Shot in the NFL

The first regular season of the new USFL is coming to a close. Four teams will soon compete for the championship in Canton, Ohio. That also means USFL players will soon be eligible to sign with NFL teams. While the USFL gives players the opportunity to extend their careers, it...
CANTON, OH
CBS DFW

Heim, Gray lead Rangers to 7-0 win; Tigers lose 6th in a row

DETROIT (AP) — Jonah Heim doubled, homered and drove in three runs and the Texas Rangers beat Detroit 7-0 on Friday night, extending the Tigers' losing streak to six games.Jon Gray (2-3) pitched seven scoreless innings to end a five-start winless streak. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.Tigers ace Tarik Skubal (5-4) allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings. The Tigers have been outscored 43-7 in the six losses and have scored one run in their last 35 innings.Unlike Thursday's 3-1 win, when Texas didn't score until there were two out in the ninth,...
ARLINGTON, TX
Texas Rangers
Houston Astros
Bleacher Report

Yankees Prospects Who Can Still Make an MLB Impact in 2022

The New York Yankees have been the best team in baseball through two-plus months, and there is no glaring hole on their roster. That said, they could still get positive contributions from some of their top prospects before the season is over, whether it's in a supporting role or stepping into an opportunity created by injury.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Patrick Mahomes: 'Worst Playoff Football I’ve Played' Was in Chiefs' Loss to Bengals

Many called Patrick Mahomes' dreadful second-half performance in the 2022 AFC Championship Game the worst stretch of football of his career. "That second half I played, I didn't play really good football at all. Probably my worst playoff football I've played was the second half of the game. So I'm just trying to use that as a learning thing that whenever I'm struggling or a team's struggling, just find a way to get positive plays, because when you have a lead like that, you don't want to lose that lead. We played such a great first half, even if we weren't getting what we wanted in the second half, I have to get better at taking what's there to try to get some points on the board, come away and get to the Super Bowl."
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Jose Ramirez Ruled Out for Guardians vs. Dodgers with Thumb Injury

Cleveland Guardians slugger Jose Ramirez will miss Saturday's matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers with a thumb injury, per MLB.com's Mandy Bell. According to Bell, Ramirez jammed the thumb in Friday's game against the Rockies, and Guardians manager Terry Francona told reporters they hope he'll be OK with three days of rest.
LOS ANGELES, CA

