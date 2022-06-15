ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeway, TX

Local artist Bob Rives to display art for sale at the Lake Travis library, donate proceeds

By Sarah Asch, Austin American-Statesman
Lakeway artist Bob Rives will display a collection of pencil and charcoal drawings at the Lake Travis Community Library in July as part of its monthly series featuring local creators. The series allows artists to show and sell their art, and Rives decided to donate any proceeds he makes back to the library rather than the usual 15%.

Rives said he picked up drawing as a hobby a few years ago when he retired and moved with his wife to a ranch in the Lakeway area. Before he started sketching, he liked to do wood carvings. He said many of his works focus on religious subjects or indigenous peoples.

“I just enjoy drawing good, solid characters,” he said. “I enjoy drawing people like Mother Teresa or the mother and child type of art.”

Born and raised in Tennessee, Rives served in the military, completing a tour of duty in the U.S. Army. He attended Texas A&M University and the University of Alabama and earned a degree in math and physics. During his 30-year career, Rives spent most of his time working as an international petroleum exploration geophysicist.

Notable portraits in his library exhibit will include Dame Judi Dench and Johnny Cash, and drawings of other images that have caught his eye, such as the Oxford Bridge.

Library Director Morgan McMillian said it is an important part of the library’s role in the community to support local artists.

“We love to expose our community to this talent, it's another great way to learn,” she said. “You can learn from books, you can learn from programs, but we certainly believe you can learn from art and are grateful to have the support of artists in our community.”

Art from the June exhibit by local artist Diane Whooley is still available to view through the end of the month in the library’s meeting room, McMillian said. Whooley was born and raised in Ireland and works on a variety of landscapes, portraits and abstracts on canvas.

McMillian said the art committee will meet in the fall and solicit applications to select the monthly artists for 2023.

Rives will also have a reception on Saturday, July 16 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the library, where community members can come and check out his art. He said he is excited to interact with people and talk about his work.

More information about Rives can be found online at rgrives.com.

