BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Port Advisory Board voted for a two-step increase to the minimum wage pay for certain workers at Logan International Airport on Thursday. The Board’s vote is slated to increase the minimum wage for airline service workers at Logan from $15.00 an hour to $16.00 an hour on July 1, 2022 and again to $17.00 an hour on January 1, 2023.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO