NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory released this image on June 15, 2022, showing the streets of Las Vegas, Nevada, as seen by NASA’s Ecosystem Spaceborne Thermal Radiometer Experiment on Space Station (ECOSTRESS) instrument. It shows the city at 5:23 p.m. on June 10, when Las Vegas reached a record daily high temperature of 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius). That’s an air temperature. The ground was hotter still. And you can see that – within the city – the hottest surfaces were the streets. They appear as a grid of dark red lines in this image. NASA said:

