3 Vikings players with most to prove in 2022

The win-now mentality, along with a new coaching staff, has reenergized both the Minnesota Vikings team and fans alike.

There seems to be a freedom and openness from the players ever since Kevin O’Connell took over the reins as head coach. But make no mistake, there are still multiple players on the roster with something to prove heading into the 2022 season.

The honeymoon phase will fizzle out quickly if the Vikings fall flat on their face in an effort to run it back with a roster that was predominantly shaped and molded by former general manager Rick Spielman.

That would force current general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to shake the foundation of the roster and seek out the changes he sidestepped in his first year.

Here are three players with the most to prove in 2022.

DE Danielle Hunter

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Talent has never been the issue when it comes to Vikings star pass-rusher Danielle Hunter. Injuries have been the only obstacle standing in the way of him being widely recognized as one of the best defensive players in the game.

When he’s healthy and on the field, he can wreck an entire offensive game-plan. He compiled 14.5 sacks in 2018 and 2019 before going down with a neck injury and missing the entire 2020 season. When returning in 2021, he seemed to be well on his way back to game-wrecker status, and then a torn pectoral muscle ruined those plans less than halfway through the season.

There were rumblings that the team might consider moving him in the offseason, but the new regime stuck by his side in hopes that he could aid in their win-now efforts.

With Hunter’s contract running out in 2024, the team likely wants to see how his health holds up for a full season before they even consider an extension. From strictly a numbers perspective, his stats could be even better with teams now having to account for Za’Darius Smith on the other side of the defensive front.

TE Irv Smith Jr.

AP Photo/Jim Mone

Irv Smith Jr. has many of the same issues as Hunter in the fact that he hasn’t been able to stay healthy.

There were flashes throughout training camp in 2021 that had many thinking Smith was on his way to being another elite receiving weapon for the Vikings.

And then a season-ending knee injury nixed those plans.

Unlike Hunter, there isn’t an extra year separating Smith from the finish line of his deal with the Vikings. This is his contract year, and he’s going to need to ball out and prove he’s worth the money for the Vikings or some other team out there willing to offer him a long-term extension.

There’s no greater ability than availability on the football field.

QB Kirk Cousins

David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins might be sitting pretty at the negotiating table right now, but he still has something to prove on the field as well.

There really are no excuses heading into the 2022 season. The Vikings have one of the best skilled groups in the league, and Cousins is being reunited with his former quarterbacks coach Kevin O’Connell, who just served as the offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams.

All of the pieces are right there laid out in front of Cousins for a successful season. His ability to run up a stat sheet is well-known and documented. But can he actually lead a team to a Super Bowl?

Is Cousins that guy?

The 2022 season isn’t necessarily Super Bowl-or-bust for the 33-year-old signal-caller, but anything less than at least one playoff victory could force Adofo-Mensah to rethink his future plans.