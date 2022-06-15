ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

3 Vikings players with most to prove in 2022

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Neosf_0gBz2t4500

The win-now mentality, along with a new coaching staff, has reenergized both the Minnesota Vikings team and fans alike.

There seems to be a freedom and openness from the players ever since Kevin O’Connell took over the reins as head coach. But make no mistake, there are still multiple players on the roster with something to prove heading into the 2022 season.

The honeymoon phase will fizzle out quickly if the Vikings fall flat on their face in an effort to run it back with a roster that was predominantly shaped and molded by former general manager Rick Spielman.

That would force current general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to shake the foundation of the roster and seek out the changes he sidestepped in his first year.

Here are three players with the most to prove in 2022.

DE Danielle Hunter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tOkYU_0gBz2t4500
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Talent has never been the issue when it comes to Vikings star pass-rusher Danielle Hunter. Injuries have been the only obstacle standing in the way of him being widely recognized as one of the best defensive players in the game.

When he’s healthy and on the field, he can wreck an entire offensive game-plan. He compiled 14.5 sacks in 2018 and 2019 before going down with a neck injury and missing the entire 2020 season. When returning in 2021, he seemed to be well on his way back to game-wrecker status, and then a torn pectoral muscle ruined those plans less than halfway through the season.

There were rumblings that the team might consider moving him in the offseason, but the new regime stuck by his side in hopes that he could aid in their win-now efforts.

With Hunter’s contract running out in 2024, the team likely wants to see how his health holds up for a full season before they even consider an extension. From strictly a numbers perspective, his stats could be even better with teams now having to account for Za’Darius Smith on the other side of the defensive front.

TE Irv Smith Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZh2M_0gBz2t4500
AP Photo/Jim Mone

Irv Smith Jr. has many of the same issues as Hunter in the fact that he hasn’t been able to stay healthy.

There were flashes throughout training camp in 2021 that had many thinking Smith was on his way to being another elite receiving weapon for the Vikings.

And then a season-ending knee injury nixed those plans.

Unlike Hunter, there isn’t an extra year separating Smith from the finish line of his deal with the Vikings. This is his contract year, and he’s going to need to ball out and prove he’s worth the money for the Vikings or some other team out there willing to offer him a long-term extension.

There’s no greater ability than availability on the football field.

QB Kirk Cousins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SDe34_0gBz2t4500
David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins might be sitting pretty at the negotiating table right now, but he still has something to prove on the field as well.

There really are no excuses heading into the 2022 season. The Vikings have one of the best skilled groups in the league, and Cousins is being reunited with his former quarterbacks coach Kevin O’Connell, who just served as the offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams.

All of the pieces are right there laid out in front of Cousins for a successful season. His ability to run up a stat sheet is well-known and documented. But can he actually lead a team to a Super Bowl?

Is Cousins that guy?

The 2022 season isn’t necessarily Super Bowl-or-bust for the 33-year-old signal-caller, but anything less than at least one playoff victory could force Adofo-Mensah to rethink his future plans.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

What we know about Marion Barber III's stunning death at age 38, plus Falcons unveil red helmets for 2022

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. It's been a solemn week in the NFL. Less than 72 hours after the passing of Jeff Gladney, police in Texas announced that former Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has also passed away. We'll be taking a look back at his career in today's newsletter, plus we'll cover what authorities have revealed about the circumstances surrounding his death.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With The Eagles' New Logo

On Thursday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles unveiled a new wordmark for their logo. Like most of the changes in the NFL over the past few years, the team decided to go with a more modern look. It was evident very early on that fans did NOT like the new look.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Texans Reveal If Deshaun Watson Trade Could Be Undone

Earlier this offseason, the Houston Texans traded star quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns. Houston received a plethora of draft picks in exchange for the Pro Bowl quarterback. However, with his legal battles stacking up, is there a possibility the trade could be undone?. Texans general manager Nick Caserio...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Kirk Cousins#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Jadeveon Clowney shares Deshaun Watson admission

For better or worse, the Cleveland Browns are going to be one of the most interesting teams in the NFL in the 2022 season. As the Deshaun Watson controversy and Baker Mayfield drama play out, they also have assembled a roster that has the potential to make some waves. One...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Sam Darnold’s Starting Career May Officially Be Over

The Carolina Panthers want to end the Sam Darnold era and his career as a starting quarterback. After trading for the quarterback last season, they are already set to move on from him one year later. The team got Matt Corral during the NFL Draft as one way to replace...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes drops brutally honest take on Chiefs’ AFC title game collapse vs. Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs had plenty of what-if moments during their 2022 AFC Championship Game loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Among them, Patrick Mahomes failed to muster up much on offense over both the second half and overtime period. After building a 21-3 lead in the first half, Mahomes ended up leading the Chiefs to […] The post Patrick Mahomes drops brutally honest take on Chiefs’ AFC title game collapse vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Patriots Officially Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The New England Patriots have officially signed former Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey. The team announced the signing with their transaction report on Thursday afternoon. Restricted free-agent wide receiver Jakobi Meyers also re-signed with the New England franchise. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report the potential...
NFL
Front Office Sports

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Sells $21M, 6BR LA Estate

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has sold one of his three Southern California properties for $21 million to an unidentified buyer. The 15,000-square-foot Hidden Hills estate, which sits on two acres, has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Features include a theater, pool, two wine rooms, fitness center, and guesthouse.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Devastating Injury News

Boston College's football squad suffered a crushing injury blow. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Christian Mahogany is expected to miss the entire 2022 season after tearing the ACL in his right knee. The guard underwent surgery on May 27 after getting hurt during a home workout in New Jersey. ESPN's...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy