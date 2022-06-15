ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

MDOT Begins Design Phase for Next Road Project Near Traverse City

By Bill Froehlich
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago

MDOT is now taking public comment for it’s next big project just west of downtown Traverse City. It’s now in the early design stages, and it will be another project that will impact Traverse City traffic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ydf76_0gBz1aZj00

They’re looking ahead to 2025 to start rebuilding a 2.2 mile stretch of M-72, from Division Street and M-22 out to Cherry Bend Road in Elmwood Township.

The road was originally built in the 1950’s. MDOT will be addressing everything from surface condition and drainage issues, to sidewalks and traffic lights.

Lucas Porath is the Traverse City TSC Project Manager with MDOT. He says, “It’s going to be a full reconstruction, removing pavement, and rebuilding. We’ll be extending some of the non-motorized facilities. You know, TART trail, sidewalks, a lot of other improvements along those lines.”

MDOT held a public meeting Tuesday and says input is welcome. “We’re just looking to let people know this is coming, get initial feedback from people or input from people,” Porath says. “This intersection, the M-72 intersection, is a major intersection so there’s a lot of talk about that. So we’ll be looking at a range of options for that. One of the things that got a lot of attention (at the public hearing) was a roundabout as a potential alternative. So we’ll be looking into that.”

This is the second phase of a major MDOT project, the first is to rebuild Grandview Parkway from Garfield to Division. That project is now set to start in the fall of 2023 and run through most of 2024. The west-end phase would begin in Spring of 2025.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48cxDv_0gBz1aZj00

MDOT Spokesman James Lake says the Grandview Parkway project was delayed to the fall of 2023, instead of the spring. He cites a couple of factors: supply chain delays; and Traverse City’s plans for major bridgework in 2023 that would conflict with the Parkway project if both started at the same time.

Comments / 0

Related
traverseticker.com

Downtown Two-Way Street Conversion, Civic Square Demolition On DDA Agenda

Traverse City Downtown Development Authority (DDA) board members will consider approving a two-to-four-year pilot project Friday to convert State Street, Pine Street, and Boardman Avenue to two-way traffic, and will also vote on a $109,000 contract with Elmer’s Crane and Dozer to demolish the former bank building and drive-thru at the corner of Union and State streets – the future home of a new downtown civic square.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Peninsula Township Updates: Pelizzari Expansion, New Supervisor, Winery Lawsuit Appeal

Peninsula Township committed $200,000 this week toward the purchase of a 15-acre parcel near Pelizzari Natural Area – the first step in a process township leaders hope will lead toward acquiring more surrounding property, eventually doubling the park’s size and protecting Pelizzari from encroaching development. Township trustees this week also appointed a new supervisor after long-time Supervisor Rob Manigold resigned for health reasons and voted to appeal a recent court ruling favoring the Wineries of Old Mission Peninsula.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Consumers Energy Holds Community Events in Roscommon County After Recent Outages

Consumers Energy is apologizing to folks in Roscommon County after back to back days with power outages. Power went out early Wednesday afternoon then again in the same area on Thursday. So, Consumers is trying to make up for the issues with ice cream. Consumers Energy Northeast Michigan community Affairs Manager Rich Castle says they want to give back to the community.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Traverse City, MI
Traffic
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
9&10 News

People Cooling Down After Power Outage in Roscommon Area

People in the Roscommon area are cooling off Wednesday night after a power outage in the afternoon, during the hottest part of a very hot day. The outage happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday and lasted nearly four hours for some. One resident in Roscommon County says he and his wife were at a pizza place on the south side of Higgins Lake when the power went out. Sara Patti was out delivering papers Wednesday afternoon. She says she noticed a lot of small businesses in town closed early due to the outage.
ROSCOMMON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Mdot#Urban Construction#Mdot Begins Design Phase#M 22#Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
UpNorthLive.com

Pedestrian hit, killed trying to cross US-131

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A driver hit and killed a Kalkaska man Thursday afternoon. The crash happened as the man tried to cross US-131 near Boardman Road in Boardman Township. Investigators said they believe the 79-year-old man saw a pickup truck coming and stepped back from the road, but...
KALKASKA, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy