Heading into the week, one of the series with the most intrigue was the Rays visiting the Yankees for the first time this season. The two teams previously split a doubleheader down in St. Petersburg and the Yankees left with a 4 1/2 game lead. It wasn't even that long ago, but the Rays came into this one down nine games and in third place.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO