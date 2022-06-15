Firefighters extinguish flaming truck at Augustana College

One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Cedar County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 23-year-old Melissa Mandujano of Mendota, Illinois was driving a box truck on northbound Highway 38 just before 8:45am when she attempted to pass a 2004 Chevy near County Road F44, just east of Rochester. Mandujano failed to clear the other vehicle and clipped it as she moved back into the other car’s lane. The driver of the Chevy, 76-year-old Joyce Hennings of Tipton, was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via ground ambulance with life-threatening injuries.
