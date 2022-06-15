Firefighters extinguish flaming truck at Augustana College

I've lived all over Iowa, I grew up in Solon Iowa, then moved up to Cedar Rapids my 8th-grade year, and lived there for the rest of my childhood, and early adult life. I was a bit nervous when I finally decided to move up to Davenport thanks to this job, but thankfully both cities are really similar... For better and worse. I honestly felt right at home when I got here.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO