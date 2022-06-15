ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Firefighters extinguish flaming truck at Augustana College

By Jonathan Turner, Mike Colón
ourquadcities.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRock Island firefighters worked Wednesday afternoon in the blazing heat to extinguish...

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Police respond to multi-vehicle accident in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - At least two cars were involved in an accident in Bettendorf Saturday afternoon. Bettendorf police responded to the multi-vehicle accident near the intersection of River Drive and 6th Street. One lane for both west and eastbound traffic was blocked on River Drive. Police say there were...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Crews responded to house fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. Crews responded about 8:45 to the West 14th and Sturdevant streets, according to firefighters. When crews arrived at the house it was found the fire was coming out the back windows. The fire department went...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Burlington home likely a total loss after Thursday morning fire

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Fire Department was called to a house fire at 1210 N. Central Avenue around 2:47 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival one minute after the call, the Active Battalion Chief and a police officer saw flames and smoke coming from a window on the first floor of the two story home.
BURLINGTON, IA
tspr.org

Around the Tri States: West Burlington pool reopens after shooting; Juneteenth events in the region; two dead of gunshots in Abingdon

The West Burlington Municipal Pool reopened Friday after a shooting there earlier this week. Officers responded Tuesday afternoon and found 28-year-old Devontae Richardson bleeding from a single gunshot wound to the face. He was transferred to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals...
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Island, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
City
Rock Island, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rock Island, IL
Accidents
ourquadcities.com

Overnight fire in Burlington results in no injuries, death of family dog

At 2:47 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, the Burlington Fire Department was alerted to a house fire at. 1210 N. Central Avenue in Burlington. The Acting Battalion Chief, returning from another call, and a police officer arrived at the scene within a minute to find flames and smoke coming from the first-floor window of the two-story single-family home, according to a Thursday release from the fire marshal. They located the sole occupant escaping the fire from the back of the home.
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Investigation continues into two drowning deaths Saturday

Autopsies will be scheduled for two people who drowned about noon Saturday, according to a news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a pond on the 2600 block of Knox Highway 12, in Altona, Ill., for an accident involving two drowning victims, the release says. The pond is on private property.
ALTONA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Augustana College#Flaming#Firefighters#Accident
ourquadcities.com

QC road closure to begin June 20

Beginning Monday, June 20, 60th Avenue between Memorial Drive and 165th Street will be closed for a culvert replacement project. The road may be closed for 45 working days. For more information, click here.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Roads closed for construction throughout city

The Grandview Avenue intersection with Houser and Sampson will be closed to traffic starting Monday (June 20) according to the Muascatine Department of Public Works. This is the final major intersection of the Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project with Heuer Construction, Inc., anticipating that two-way traffic on Grandview will be restored by August 1, weather permitting.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Iowa DCI identifies man shot at West Burlington pool

QC residents learn about water quality technology at ‘QCCA Wetlands and Pond Expo’. Anshu Singh said she has seen a shift in how people think about water quality-related technology. Updated: 3 hours ago. The water could be potentially dangerous for kayakers. Illinois Gov. Pritzker signs bills to assist victims...
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
B100

3 Things I Noticed That Were The Same Between Cedar Rapids And Quad Cities After Moving

I've lived all over Iowa, I grew up in Solon Iowa, then moved up to Cedar Rapids my 8th-grade year, and lived there for the rest of my childhood, and early adult life. I was a bit nervous when I finally decided to move up to Davenport thanks to this job, but thankfully both cities are really similar... For better and worse. I honestly felt right at home when I got here.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Reported fight between Doordash employees at IC Taco Bell leads to CR woman’s arrest

A reported fight between two food delivery service employees at an Iowa City fast food restaurant has led to the arrest of a Cedar Rapids woman. Iowa City Police were called to Taco Bell on Highway 6 East just after 8:00 Thursday night for a fight between two Doordash drivers. One of the alleged participants, 23-year-old Madeleine Lusambo of Roemig Street SW, reportedly told investigators that nothing happened. The other party had already left the scene.
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Copper piping, construction equipment stolen from Butterworth Elementary site

On the afternoon of June 12, three individuals were spotted on surveillance cameras at Butterworth Elementary School, located at 4205 48th Street in Moline. They were observed removing copper piping and construction equipment belonging to Russell Construction and Rock River Electric from school property. If you have any information on this case or these persons, […]
MOLINE, IL
KCJJ

Armed robbery reported at truck stop near West Liberty

An armed robbery was reported Friday morning at a truck stop near West Liberty. According to Muscatine County scanner traffic, law enforcement responded to an armed robbery at the Jay Brothers truck stop at the West Liberty exit on Interstate 80 just after 11:30am. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male. He was last seen driving a black Ford pickupNorthbound on Garfield Avenue.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
KWQC

Man charged with stabbing, assaulting woman in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested Friday after police say he stabbed a woman in the face with a pair of scissors and assaulted her while she was on the ground in Galesburg. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin said he is filing an attempted first-degree murder charge...
GALESBURG, IL
KCJJ

Tipton woman seriously injured in Cedar County accident

One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Cedar County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 23-year-old Melissa Mandujano of Mendota, Illinois was driving a box truck on northbound Highway 38 just before 8:45am when she attempted to pass a 2004 Chevy near County Road F44, just east of Rochester. Mandujano failed to clear the other vehicle and clipped it as she moved back into the other car’s lane. The driver of the Chevy, 76-year-old Joyce Hennings of Tipton, was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via ground ambulance with life-threatening injuries.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Quad Cities area 4th of July fireworks and activities

QUAD CITIES, Iowa & Ill. (KWQC) - If you’re looking to celebrate the 4th of July, here is a list of festivities in the Quad Cities area. You can also submit an event here. Davenport: The largest firework show in the Quad Cities, Red White and Boom is happening once again, starting at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. Davenport and Rock Island will be shooting fireworks off from two barges in the Mississippi River.
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy