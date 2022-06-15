Safety Town Celebrates 102 Graduates

Carolyn Moore, President-elect of the Rotary Club of Santa Fe, attended the Rotary Club of Los Alamos luncheon on June 14 to promote the Santa Fe Club’s Fourth of July Pancakes on the Plaza. In 45 years of hosting the event, the Rotary Club of Santa Fe has raised over $100,000 each year to support children and families in Northern New Mexico. ‘For the next four years,” Moore explained, ‘we are partnering with the Santa Fe Children’s Museum and YouthWorks to work on special projects.” Please join the festivities on the 4th of July on the Plaza for Santa Fe’s best summer party featuring pancakes, entertainment, a car show and vendors. Pancake Breakfast tickets are $8 in advance, $10 day of event, or 4 tickets for $30. Pancakes served from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Visit www.PancakesOnThePlaza.com for more information. Photo by Linda Hull.

