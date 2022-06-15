ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Safety Town Celebrates 102 Graduates

By Los Alamos Reporter
losalamosreporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSafety Town graduates wear their graduation caps and ‘stop lights’ during Friday’s celebration at Barranca Mesa Elementary School. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. A large gathering at Barranca Mesa Elementary School Friday to celebration the graduation of more than 100 young participants in 2022 Safety Town....

losalamosreporter.com

losalamosreporter.com

LAPS: 2022 Safety Town A Huge Success

Los Alamos Police Chief Dino Sgambellone reads to pre-kindergarten participants in Safety Town. Photo Courtesy LAPS. LAPD Community Liaison Sgt. Chris Ross, left, and School Resource Officers Cpl. Samantha Terrazas and Cpl. James Keane with a Safety Town participant. Photo Courtesy LAPS. LAPS NEWS RELEASE. More than 100 incoming kindergartners...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

2022 Los Alamos Pride Festival Full Of Fun And Color

The bubble pool provides hours of entertainment for young folks at the 2022 Los Alamos Pride Festival Friday in Central Park Square. Some 25 community groups had tables in the shade around the grassy area where there was live music and entertainment throughout the event. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Mizel A. Garcia Appointed Española Chief Of Police

Espanola Interim Police Chief Mizel A. Garcia has named the next Chief of Police of the Espanola Police Department Friday. Courtesy photo. Española Mayor John Ramon Vigil announced his appointment Friday of Mizel A. Garcia to be the next Chief of Police of the Española Police Department. Vigil thanked his transition team for their diligence in screening the applications. “We had 34 applications for Chief,” Vigil said, “I’m pleased to see this kind of interest in Española, and I appreciate how much work the transition team did to narrow it down to the three finalists.”
ESPANOLA, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Government
City
Los Alamos, NM
KOAT 7

Sanctioned homeless camps could pop up around Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — When traveling around Albuquerque, you are bound to see homeless camps. "I get a call or an email. Multiple calls, multiple emails every single day. As a city councilor for District seven saying there are people experiencing homelessness, camping in my alley, in our city park, on the sidewalk in front of my business. And what can we do to move them," said Tammy Fiebelkorn, an Albuquerque City Council.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bigfoot99.com

USFS setting up incident management team ahead of Rainbow Family Gathering

The U.S. Forest Service is treating next month’s golden anniversary gathering of the Rainbow Family on public land outside Craig, Colorado, as an “incident.”. The USFS is organizing a response the same way it does during a forest fire. One of the incident team members is Hillary Markin, a Forest Service public information specialist in Wisconsin, where the Rainbow “tribes” held their 48th annual gathering.
CRAIG, CO
losalamosreporter.com

LAPS: Eligible Students Urged To Complete Bus Cards

Eligible students who will be attending Los Alamos Public Schools for the 2022-23 school year are asked to complete a required bus card for each student that will ride the school bus. This form may be found on the Transportation page of the district website at https://laschools.net/transportation/. The Public Education...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Maire O'neill
KRQE News 13

El Rancho las Golondrinas celebrate 50 years with 50 events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – El Rancho de las Golondrinas, is a museum focused on the Spanish, Mexican, and territorial periods of history in New Mexico. This year they are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their festival season. In addition to general admission, they also host nine festivals a year,...
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Pride Rocks!

A Los Alamos Pride Rock from 2019. Photo by Laura Canuelas Torres. Editor’s note: This commentary was first published by the Los Alamos Reporter June 10, 2021. Laura has since moved away from Los Alamos but told the Reporter that still keeps her 2019 Los Alamos Pride rock on her desk.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Santa Fe Rotarian Promotes July 4 Pancakes On The Plaza Event In Santa Fe To Local Club

Carolyn Moore, President-elect of the Rotary Club of Santa Fe, attended the Rotary Club of Los Alamos luncheon on June 14 to promote the Santa Fe Club’s Fourth of July Pancakes on the Plaza. In 45 years of hosting the event, the Rotary Club of Santa Fe has raised over $100,000 each year to support children and families in Northern New Mexico. ‘For the next four years,” Moore explained, ‘we are partnering with the Santa Fe Children’s Museum and YouthWorks to work on special projects.” Please join the festivities on the 4th of July on the Plaza for Santa Fe’s best summer party featuring pancakes, entertainment, a car show and vendors. Pancake Breakfast tickets are $8 in advance, $10 day of event, or 4 tickets for $30. Pancakes served from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Visit www.PancakesOnThePlaza.com for more information. Photo by Linda Hull.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico June 17 – June 23

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 17 – June 23 around New Mexico. June 17-19 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Information sought in Santa Fe shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police are investigating a shooting they say happened Saturday morning. When police arrived at the 600 block of Gomez Street around 6:20 a.m., they located a 70-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say details are […]
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Girl Scouts Hold Twilight Camp At Aspen Elementary School

Girl Scouts and leaders at Twilight Camp enjoy camp songs before the opening ceremony. Courtesy photo. Two Girl Scouts from Twilight Camp’s Iris Cabin at the end of the three-legged race. Courtesy photo. Girl Scouts from the Twilight Camp Artemis Cabin practice the opening flag ceremony. Courtesy photo. Girl...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Mayor Keller addresses homeless issues at Albuquerque park

For years a large homeless camp at Coronado Park has caused problems. Tuesday, a man was murdered there. Nearby businesses and neighborhoods have complained for years about the violence and drugs there. Mayor Tim Keller says the homeless living at the park has been a problem for many years, even though it’s illegal to camp […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless take over parks, Albuquerque homicide, Weekend rain possible, Metro Crime Initiative, Rail yards next step

Thursday’s Top Stories How are New Mexico retailers doing after the pandemic? Albuquerque man accused of scamming women through online dating sites Albuquerque restaurant forced to include inflation surcharge to make ends meet Kids served floor sealant instead of milk at Alaska school program 2 New Mexican men sentenced for selling cocaine NATO ministers discuss […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Last Week To See Exhibit Of Eastern Orthodox Icons By Father Theophan At Step Up Gallery

Some of the Eastern Orthodox icons on display until June 24 at the Step Up Gallery. Courtesy photo. Father Theophan’s “Toward the Face of the Divine: Eastern Orthodox Icons” exhibit’s last day is Friday, June 24. The solemn and dramatic icons have been on display all month in Step Up Gallery at Mesa Public Library. If you haven’t had a chance to get over to the gallery, put it on your calendar for this coming week.
LOS ALAMOS, NM

