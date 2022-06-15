Report: Chelsea Transfer Target Jules Kounde In Advanced Talks With Barcelona For £51.6million

The France International was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, but latest reports suggest we could see Kounde heading to the Catalan club.

According to Catalunya Radio, the Spanish giants are in the advanced stages of talks with Sevilla concerning signing the 23-year-old.

Photo by Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO

The proposed deal would include £51.6million changing hands between the two La Liga sides along with a Barcelona player.

The player included in the deal is yet to be decided, but it may be important for the side to select a highly paid asset to help them level their difficult financial situation.

The Sevilla player has impressed since joining from Bordeaux in 2019, appearing 95 times.

In his time at the club, the defender has helped the Seville side to European success, winning the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League, and even being including in the competition's Squad of the Season.

For Chelsea, the centreback could have helped mend the gap left by the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

The latter could be playing with Kounde next season should the transfer be finalised, with the Dane having signed a pre-contract agreement with the Spanish giants.

Manager Thomas Tuchel will have to look somewhere else to refill his defence. Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig is also thought to be on Chelsea's radar.

