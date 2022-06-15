ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Monte, CA

"Paid the ultimate sacrifice": Corporal Michael Paredes, Officer Joseph Santana identified as officers killed in El Monte gun battle

By Darleene Powells
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PzCYT_0gByzHy800

"He was a good boy," says uncle of slain El Monte officer 04:02

The two officers who were shot and killed were identified as El Monte natives with deep ties to the community.

"Corporal Paredes and Officer Santana paid the ultimate sacrifice, while in the performance of a noble profession, serving the community they loved," officials said in a statement. Both men were raised in El Monte.

Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana were responding to a report of a stabbing at Siesta Inn Motel when they were ambushed, according to El Monte officials. They were fatally shot as they tried to make contact with someone inside a room, and the gunman – identified by family as 35-year-old Justin Flores -- was killed in another hail of gunfire in the parking lot of the motel.

"He was a good boy," the corporal's uncle Tony Paredes said he cried. "He did so many good things. He's too young and he did good."

Paredes was sworn in as a full-time police officer in July of 2000 after getting his start as a cadet.

"I wish I could just hug him and tell him I love him," said his cousin Matthew Paredes.

Before he was appointed to the rank of corporal, the 22-year veteran had worked several specialized assignments, one of which was a school resource officer at Arroyo High School.

"To be a school resource officer you have to develop a lot of intense and personal relationships with these students to keep them on the positive path and he did that for a long time with the city in a very good way," said former El Monte Mayor Andre Quintero.

Quintero and Paredes went to the same high school.

"He was just a real wonderful personality — very loving, very kind and he loved doing his job," said Quintero. "He loved being an officer. He loved protecting our community."

Santana worked as an El Monte public works employee for six years before turning to law enforcement, city officials said. He was a deputy sheriff with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department for about three years before returning to his hometown to become a police officer in El Monte. He had been an El Monte police officer for only seven months.

"Joseph began his career with our department in March 2018 and was a graduate of Academy Class 211," San Bernardino County sheriff's officials tweeted. "He was a great partner and loved all who knew him."

First responders and bystanders alike came together to grieve the two officers, who were honored with a solemn procession as they were taken from the hospitals where they died to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office.

"They dedicated themselves every day in uniform — risked their lives for our community," said Quintero. "They paid the ultimate sacrifice."

Paredes leaves behind a wife, daughter, and son. Santana leaves behind a wife, daughter, and twin boys who were reportedly born just this year.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Emotional vigil held for 2 El Monte Police officers shot and killed Tuesday

A very emotional ceremony was held Saturday night in El Monte for the two police officers shot and killed Tuesday while they were investigating reports of a stabbing. Streets around the civic center were filled with people from all over, including law enforcement from surrounding cities, to honor Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana.RELATED: "I'm so deeply sorry": Wife of shooter who killed 2 El Monte officers speaks outThe deaths of the two officers sent shockwaves throughout El Monte and neighboring cities. "Anything in the San Gabriel hub, when something so tragic and awful, it effects everyone," said Baldwin Hills resident...
EL MONTE, CA
CBS LA

Crowd reportedly shooting fireworks at LAPD officers in Boyle Heights

A crowd of people near East 4th and South Anderson Streets in the Boyle Heights area were reportedly shooting off fireworks at officers with the Los Angeles Police Department, authorities said.  The incident was reported at around 9:15 p.m. when officers with LAPD's Hollenbeck Division called for help. People in the crowd were also throwing rocks and bottles at police, as well as pointing green lasers at them. At one point the southbound 101 Freeway was closed at 7th Street. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Monte, CA
Crime & Safety
City
El Monte, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Officers shoot armed suspect wandering into businesses, apartment complexes in Fairfax District

A man wandering around the Fairfax District armed with a gun was shot and detained by authorities Friday morning. Los Angeles Police Department officers were first called to the scene after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon on a construction worker at around 9:20 a.m. on Beverly Boulevard.According to LAPD's Media Relation, the suspect pointed the gun at him and then walked away, before making his way through the neighborhood, pointing the firearm at passing vehicles and pedestrians.At one point he actually opened fire on a vehicle being, though no injuries were reported.He was also reportedly going in and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Memorial honoring victims of 2015 San Bernardino terror attack unveiled

A memorial was unveiled Friday to honor the lives of the 14 victims, as well as those who survived, the San Bernardino mass shooting back in 2015. RELATED: Lieutenant On San Bernardino Mass Shooting: 'It Was Unspeakable The Carnage That We Were Seeing'Long-stemmed yellow roses rest over the nameplates of each of the 14 victims who lost their lives seven years ago during the San Bernardino terrorism attack. "Bennetta Betbadal, she was my mother," said Jolene Verdejyou, the victim's daughter. For Verdejyou, the art installment called the Curtain of Courage provided a place to connect with her mother, a way to honor her...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Male victim in Hollywood double fatal shooting identified

One of two victims shot to death in Hollywood on Thursday was publicly identified Saturday. RELATED: Two dead after shooting in Hollywood; Suspect at largeThe coroner's office named 40-year-old Ajani Patridge, though his city of residence was not available. Officials have yet to identify the female victim. The shooting took place just before 11:15 p.m. Thursday evening on Carlos Avenue and N. Gower Street, where Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived to find two people, Patridge and a woman, lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators also took two children located at the scene...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporal#Violent Crime#Siesta Inn Motel#Arroyo High School
CBS LA

Hate crime charges added against Laguna Woods church shooting suspect

Additional charges have been added against the Las Vegas man who opened fire at a church in Laguna Woods on May 15, killing one and wounding five.David Weinwei Chou, 68-years-old, initially faced charges that included one felony count of murder, five felony counts of premeditated attempted murder, four felony counts of possession of an explosive device and felony enhancements of lying in wait and personal discharge of a firearm causing death. He was charged on May 17.Now, one month later,  prosecutors have filed an amended complaint against Chou, who will now also face additional enhancements of a hate crime for...
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
CBS LA

Crash in Buena Park sends 6 people to hospital

On Friday, firefighters with the Orange County Fire Authority responded to a two-vehicle traffic accident near Burlingame and Malvern Avenues in Buena Park. The collision, according to authorities, was reported just before 4 p.m. and was declared a multi-casualty incident by the OCFA incident commander. Six patients were transported to the hospital in unknown condition. 
BUENA PARK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SFGate

Man charged in shooting of California Highway Patrol officer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man suspected of shooting and wounding a California Highway Patrol officer during a traffic stop in Los Angeles was charged Thursday with attempted murder of a peace officer, prosecutors said. The case against Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi, 33, includes an allegation of use of a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Sam's Club in Fullerton evacuated on report of man with a shotgun, but no weapons found

A report of a man with a shotgun prompted the evacuation of a Fullerton club store Wednesday night, but no weapons were found.The incident happened at Sam's Club, at 603 S. Placentia Ave., Wednesday at about 5:45 p.m.. Police say officers responded to the club store to check reports of a man possibly armed with a shotgun.Social media video shows customers were herded to the exits, as officers came in to search the store. One man was detained outside the store as being possibly involved in the incident, as officers continued to search inside and outside the building.Police say no weapons were found.The man who was detained was arrested on unrelated warrants.
FULLERTON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Overnight Rancho Mirage shooting leaves one man dead

Update: The Riverside County Sheriff's Department identified the man killed in the shooting as Alejandro Suarez, 43, of Rancho Mirage. Investigators said they are continuing to work to identify a suspect or suspect(s). Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Investigator Anderson of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Grasso of the The post Overnight Rancho Mirage shooting leaves one man dead appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
CBS LA

Officers divert mountain lion away from man sleeping in Arroyo Simi wash

A homeless man sleeping in the Arroyo Simi wash avoided a close call with a mountain lion thanks to two alert Simi Valley police officers.The officers spotted a mountain lion at about 1 a.m. in the wash near Erringer Road, according to Simi Valley police. When they moved in for a closer look, they discovered the mountain lion was within several feet of a man in the area.Police say the officers were able to scare off the mountain lion. They also woke up the man and got him to a safer location, according to police.The mountain lion was last seen eastbound through the wash from Erringer Road. Anyone who spots the animal should not approach, but should instead the report the sighting to the Simi Valley Police Department at (805) 583-6950.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
120K+
Followers
22K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy