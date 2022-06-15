"Paid the ultimate sacrifice": Corporal Michael Paredes, Officer Joseph Santana identified as officers killed in El Monte gun battle

"He was a good boy," says uncle of slain El Monte officer 04:02

The two officers who were shot and killed were identified as El Monte natives with deep ties to the community.

"Corporal Paredes and Officer Santana paid the ultimate sacrifice, while in the performance of a noble profession, serving the community they loved," officials said in a statement. Both men were raised in El Monte.

Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana were responding to a report of a stabbing at Siesta Inn Motel when they were ambushed, according to El Monte officials. They were fatally shot as they tried to make contact with someone inside a room, and the gunman – identified by family as 35-year-old Justin Flores -- was killed in another hail of gunfire in the parking lot of the motel.

"He was a good boy," the corporal's uncle Tony Paredes said he cried. "He did so many good things. He's too young and he did good."

Paredes was sworn in as a full-time police officer in July of 2000 after getting his start as a cadet.

"I wish I could just hug him and tell him I love him," said his cousin Matthew Paredes.

Before he was appointed to the rank of corporal, the 22-year veteran had worked several specialized assignments, one of which was a school resource officer at Arroyo High School.

"To be a school resource officer you have to develop a lot of intense and personal relationships with these students to keep them on the positive path and he did that for a long time with the city in a very good way," said former El Monte Mayor Andre Quintero.

Quintero and Paredes went to the same high school.

"He was just a real wonderful personality — very loving, very kind and he loved doing his job," said Quintero. "He loved being an officer. He loved protecting our community."

Santana worked as an El Monte public works employee for six years before turning to law enforcement, city officials said. He was a deputy sheriff with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department for about three years before returning to his hometown to become a police officer in El Monte. He had been an El Monte police officer for only seven months.

"Joseph began his career with our department in March 2018 and was a graduate of Academy Class 211," San Bernardino County sheriff's officials tweeted. "He was a great partner and loved all who knew him."

First responders and bystanders alike came together to grieve the two officers, who were honored with a solemn procession as they were taken from the hospitals where they died to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office.

"They dedicated themselves every day in uniform — risked their lives for our community," said Quintero. "They paid the ultimate sacrifice."

Paredes leaves behind a wife, daughter, and son. Santana leaves behind a wife, daughter, and twin boys who were reportedly born just this year.