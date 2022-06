STATEWIDE — Chances are that if you live in Indiana, then you probably know someone who works in healthcare and/or life sciences. A new study commissioned by Biocrossroads took a deep dive into how much of an impact both sectors of industry have on Indiana’s economy. The numbers show that one in every 10 Hoosiers with a job in Indiana works in one of these two sectors.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO