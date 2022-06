OMAHA, Neb. -- The elusive first win in Omaha since 1993 for the Texas A&M baseball team continued to be out of reach Friday, as the Aggies dropped their College World Series opener to Oklahoma 13-8. Aggie starter Nathan Dettmer faltered early without control of any of his off speed arsenal. The Sooners (43-22) jumped out to an 8-1 lead, thanks to a seven-run top of the second that was capped off by a three-run homer by Sooner catcher Jimmy Crooks.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO