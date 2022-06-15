ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

College Station daycare offering ways to relieve 41% rise in childcare costs

KAGS
KAGS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Over the years, the number of U.S. pregnancies has increased. As a result, baby formula shortages and the need for childcare has left some parents in dire need of extra resources. Peas in a Pod, a daycare learning center in College Station, has tips...

www.kagstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAGS

Bryan-College Station area barbershops affected by A&M's summers

BRYAN, Texas — During the summer break, Aggie students usually leave to go back home for the summer, causing businesses in College Station and Bryan to lose revenue. Julio Colocho, owner of Level-Up Cuts in Bryan, said he has experienced the effects on business revenue during the summer. Colocho has experience working closely previously to the A&M campus.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Fan drive benefitting area seniors

COLLEGE STATION, (KBTX) - Area agencies are coming together to help senior citizens during the summer heatwave. A fan drive is happening Thursday, June 16 at Burger Mojo. It’s located at 209 University Drive in College Station. The drive is happening from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sponsors for...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kagstv.com

Brazos Valley celebrating Juneteenth holiday

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley community will be hosting a Juneteenth parade this weekend. Brazos Valley African American Heritage and Cultural Society are partnering with Destination Bryan to host these events. Juneteenth is celebrated because on June 19, 1865. African Americans were granted freedom in the United States. The holiday is formerly called Juneteeth, because of the date June 19, the date commemorates the emancipation of African slaves.
BRYAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
College Station, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
wtaw.com

Three Banks Notifying Local Police Of Illegal Activity Results In Arrests

A bank with branches in Bryan and College Station contacts Bryan police about forged checks. According to a BPD arrest report, an Austin man was able to cash forged checks at two branches totaling more than $6,200 dollars, then went to a third branch where he was unsuccessful. After the second check was cashed, a bank employee who had left work called 9-1-1 to report seeing the suspect near the Brazos County courthouse. The suspect told officers another man offered to pay ten percent of what he collected from the cashed checks. Officers found only $200 dollars on 45 year old Adam Sayre, who said that was all he was given by the man who gave him the forged checks. Sayre remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 dollars on charges of forgery, giving a false name, and resisting arrest.
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childcare#Daycare
kwhi.com

CHANGES TO CITY OF BRENHAM NOISE RULES IN THE WORKS

The City of Brenham is working toward setting uniform rules in a new noise nuisance ordinance. In a half-hour work session Thursday, the Brenham City Council gave staff feedback to use in reviewing and updating the city’s noise provisions. Legal and Legislative Services Manager Karen Stack said the goal...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

SOS Ministries hosting annual garage sale

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A big garage sale is happening this weekend and it’s for a great cause. Save Our Streets Ministries is hosting their annual Garage Sale. There are plenty of items to purchase including clothes, back to school items to furniture. Proceeds benefit their women’s ministry.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Father’s Day gift: celebrating twins

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This Father’s Day weekend is going to be twice as special for three Brazos Valley fathers. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in College Station shared with us the stories of dad’s celebrating twins this week. Adrian Arellano, James Peaugh and Jalen Davis...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
KBTX.com

Long-time Bryan barber passes away

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dotty Brown knew there was something special about Sonny Brown when they spoke on the phone for the first time in June of 1999. “This man was the most overwhelmingly generous person I’d ever met, and he treated me like a princess,” Dotty said.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. JUNETEENTH PARADE, JUBILEE THIS WEEKEND

Washington County’s annual celebration of Juneteenth culminates this weekend. The Washington County Historical Juneteenth Association (WCHJA) will host a community jubilee kick-off tonight (Friday) beginning at 6 p.m. at Fireman’s Park. The Brown Sugar Band will provide entertainment. The kick-off leads into tomorrow (Saturday) morning’s parade through downtown...
KYTV

College Station parking garage to close next week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/city of Springfield) - If you plan to dine downtown next week, or catch a movie there, you’ll find fewer places to park. The College Station Car Park at 409 W. McDaniel Street will close beginning 8 p.m., Sunday, June 19th for maintenance. If all goes as...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kwhi.com

FIVE SENTENCED IN 21ST DISTRICT COURT

Five people pleaded guilty and were sentenced Thursday in 21st District Court by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. 21-year-old Reginald Stewart of Bryan was sentenced to 14 years in prison on each of three counts of Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury. 36-year-old Alexis Nichole Oluwo of Houston was sentenced to...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan man arrested following shooting

A Bryan man was arrested Thursday night after being involved in an altercation which ended in a shooting, police said. Dale Pendergraft, 39, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

KAGS

Bryan College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

Bryan and College Station local news

 https://www.kagstv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy