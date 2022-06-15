Stolen vehicle recovered from bottom of lake in Barry County

State police say a sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a motorist during a “physical altercation” after the deputy pulled a car over in western Michigan’s Allegan County. The deputy was conducting a traffic stop Thursday night when the altercation occurred between the officer and the motorist in Salem Township, northwest of Wayland. Michigan State Police said the deputy fired his weapon at least once, killing the driver. Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker told WOOD-TV the deputy was taken to the hospital to be evaluated after the shooting, but the officer’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The motorist’s name and details of the shooting have not yet been released.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO