A woman from Wiltshire who amassed a collection of more than 1,500 teddy bears over 58 years will put many of the toys up for auction.Lynda Fairhurst’s collection is set to go under the hammer on Tuesday as part of the Teddy Bears, Dolls, Dolls’ Houses and Traditional Toys Auction in Newbury, organised by Special Auction Services.Ms Fairhurst, 69, has parted with 1,005 of her bears ahead of the auction – a selection which she has been told might fetch between £30,000-£35,000.The sales are part of a wider auction which will include a rare ‘Titanic’ teddy bear believed to have...

LIFESTYLE ・ 58 MINUTES AGO