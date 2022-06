Vail and Eagle County long ago disproved the great replacement theory that falsely claims people of color are coming to take jobs from white people. Many of the people who make up the county’s 30-plus-percent Hispanic or Latino population were here first, moving from northern New Mexico or other parts of the United States to work in mining, farming and ranching in the late 19th century – long before the chairlifts went in at Vail in 1962.

