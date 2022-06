A Watsonville firefighter chases flames back where a wildland fire broke out today at at around 2:40pm on Ohlone Parkway between Main Street and Harkins Slough Road. A huge cloud of white smoke engulfed nearby Panda Express restaurant as groups of onlookers stood by watching the drama unfold. Division Chief Tom Avila said the fire was about 30 x 50-feet and charged through mostly dry brush and low trees. He added that no structures were threatened and there were no injuries. Firefighters tamed the blaze in less than an hour.

WATSONVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO