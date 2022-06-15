ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BHS grads cross the stage

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurnsville High School held its graduation on June 10 at Pates Stadium, next to the school...

Chaska class of 2022 told to 'seize the day'

The 380 students of Chaska High School class of 2022 took to the stage and received their diplomas during a ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday, June 10 at Grace Church in Eden Prairie. Teacher speaker Kate Kramer left the graduates with “carpe diem” as one of her final pieces of advice, meaning “seize the day.”
CHASKA, MN
Minnesota Valley Community Band to play June 24 in Chaska

The 60-member Minnesota Valley Community Band will perform Friday, June 24, at the City Square Park gazebo in Chaska. Featured numbers include selections from "West Side Story," "The Imperial March," "Yoda’s Theme," "Star Wars" main theme and "Entry March of the Boyars." Traditional patriotic favorites such as "America the...
CHASKA, MN
Lots of love for Chanhassen '22

The 420 students of the Chanhassen High School Class of 2022 graduated on Friday, June 10 at Grace Church in Eden Prairie. The ceremony began with students sharing greetings in various languages and ended with many sparkly graduation caps filling the air. Commencement speaker Jacob Ryan gave a speech on...
CHANHASSEN, MN
Marshall High classmates stay in touch over 7 decades

The year 1953 saw the end of the Korean War, the inauguration of President Dwight Eisenhower, and the release of the first polio vaccine. That June, 153 12th-graders graduated from John Marshall High School in Dinkytown. It was unlikely the newly-minted graduates could have foreseen how many of them would be close friends nearly 70 years later.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Chanhassen places third in state tournament

Chanhassen’s underdog run during the postseason came to an end June 17, but not before the team earned some hardware. The Storm finished third in the Class 4A state tournament, beating Maple Grove 6-3 in the third place game after falling 5-3 to Stillwater in the state semifinal round earlier in the day.
CHANHASSEN, MN
Remember When: June 18, 2022

Dale L. Halver arrived in our city Monday and will practice as a Veterinarian. Dr. Halver recently graduated with a degree in Veterinary Medicine at the Iowa State College, Ames, Ia. The field seems to be open here for a good Veterinarian and Dr. Halver should fit in very nicely.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Library: Take a walk through a story

Why just read a story with your kids when you can walk through one?. Visit the Chanhassen Library every Thursday this summer through Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a StoryWalk. Pages from a picture book are posted along a walking path!. The Reading List Council has...
CHANHASSEN, MN
Obituary for John S. Rotert

John S. Rotert, age 74, of Shakopee, formerly of Farmington, entered eternal life on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Edina. John was born in Lake City, IA, on November 11, 1947. His family moved to St. James, MN, when he was nine years of age. He graduated from St. James High School in 1966, and then went on and graduated from Jackson Technical College with a Lineman Associate degree in 1969. He started working at Dakota Electric Association as a lineman and moved into the engineering department in the mid 70s, becoming their chief powerline design technician. Soon after he started working at Dakota Electric, John married the love of his life, Geri Engelking.
SHAKOPEE, MN
What happened on this date in local history?

June 16, 1864: Thursday evening last the Ariel brought to our levee three families of Prussians. From the amount of goods they brought with them we should say they were well-to-do people. The next morning their goods were loaded on teams and all betook themselves to the town of Liberty, where they intend to secure homes. This is the first batch of foreign emigration of the season.
CHASKA, MN
Obituary for Mike Stemmer

Mike Stemmer, age 70, of Shakopee, passed away at home on April 23, 2022, after a short illness. Family and friends of Mike Stemmer will gather to remember him on Saturday, July 16. The event is taking place at the Finish Line Cabanas at Canterbury Park, Shakopee starting at 5 p.m. A race will take place that evening in Mikes honor.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Savage's Dan Patch Days returns June 23-25

Savage’s largest annual festival, Dan Patch Days, is back from June 23 to 25 at Savage Community Park. Savage residents had celebrated Dan Patch Days for decades, until COVID-19 canceled the event in 2020 and 2021. In the wake of last year’s cancellation, organizers set their sights on a strong return in 2022.
SAVAGE, MN
2022 golf season comes to close at state tournaments

Area golfers faced challenging golf courses, different weather conditions from day to day and the best fields of players this season in the state tournament June 14 and 15. In her fifth and final state tournament of her high school career, Chanhassen senior Madi Hicks finished fourth as an individual. Heading into this season’s tournament, Hicks wanted to place within the top three in the state, but overall wanted to play better than she had at previous state tournaments in 2019 and 2021.
CHANHASSEN, MN
Minnetonka father dies during Yellowstone family trip

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Sometimes baseball is about more than hits, runs, and errors. On this night, it's a comfort in the midst of overwhelming grief. "I would say crushed is the biggest feeling I've had all day long," said Megan Bonk of Minnetonka. "Our heart is in pieces on the floor and we are trying to pick them up and put them back together and it will never be the same again."
Quick Country 96.5

Eric Church Supports Local Minnesota Business During Show Last Weekend

As if we need another reason to love The Chief. Eric Church ordered food from a local pizzeria while in town for his big U.S. Bank Stadium show. Eric was in town for a massive, one-night-only event at the stadium. Newcomer Ernest opened the show with Morgan Wallen taking the stage after, right before Eric himself. It was a full house.
The Chaska History Center reveals stories of old main street in new exhibit

The Chaska Historical Society has curated a new exhibit called “Chaska’s First Downtown: Second Street Over Time,” featuring tales and artifacts from the city’s old main road, Second Street. History lovers and curious folks alike will find information on early railroads and steamboats; fires, floods and...
CHASKA, MN
Grow with KARE: Saving peonies

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Peonies are a fan favorite here in the Midwest, but their season is short, lasting only a week or two. That is, unless you’re sneaky and save some in the refrigerator to bloom later. It’s a great trick to have peonies in your vase...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Southwest metro highlights local breweries with ‘brewery trail’

Ten breweries in the southwest metro area have partnered with Visit Shakopee to debut the “South of the River Brewery Trail,” highlighting the variety of local breweries in and near Scott County. The brewery trail is featured in the “South of the River” passport booklet. The booklet provides...
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
Family celebrates Father's Day after lifesaving gift

(FOX 9) - For Minnesota family, Father’s Day 2022 is taking on added meaning this year. They are celebrating a dad’s special gift to his young son, organ donation, and the prospects of a healthy, long life. Like many fathers, Jonathon Nold cherishes playing catch with his son....
MINNESOTA STATE
Minn. Republican threatens retaliation against medical board

MINNEAPOLIS – Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has threatened to retaliate against the Minnesota board that oversees doctors as it investigates him for the fifth time. Jensen calls the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice a “juggernaut” that he’ll deal with if he’s elected governor. Jensen, a family practice physician...
MINNESOTA STATE

