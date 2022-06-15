BHS grads cross the stage

John S. Rotert, age 74, of Shakopee, formerly of Farmington, entered eternal life on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Edina. John was born in Lake City, IA, on November 11, 1947. His family moved to St. James, MN, when he was nine years of age. He graduated from St. James High School in 1966, and then went on and graduated from Jackson Technical College with a Lineman Associate degree in 1969. He started working at Dakota Electric Association as a lineman and moved into the engineering department in the mid 70s, becoming their chief powerline design technician. Soon after he started working at Dakota Electric, John married the love of his life, Geri Engelking.

SHAKOPEE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO