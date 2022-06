Brittany Lincicome is an inspiration on and off the green. The golfer defies all expectations and continues to play in the ongoing LPGA season while pregnant. While her followers had been speculating that she’s expecting again, Brittany Lincicome’s husband confirmed the rumors. Dewald Gouws is no stranger to Bam Bam’s fans. He’s a regular presence on her social media and at her events. Even when he can’t be at her games, he is cheering her on. Gouws might be Brittany Lincicome’s biggest fan, and her followers love getting more glimpses of that. However, they really want to know more about the golfer’s other half. So we reveal his background in this Dewald Gouws wiki.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO