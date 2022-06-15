ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR Announces Rule Change For Potential New Drivers

By Andrew McCarty
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR announced a new set of rules for those who want to test the NASCAR waters. The racing federation will not allow drivers from different motorsports to...

thespun.com

Comments / 15

Donald Curtis
2d ago

I think nascar should stick to sanctioning and promoting races Leave who drives or tests to the teams.Its absolutely none of nascars business.

Reply
4
keith mcmellon
2d ago

so step into a car for the first time during an actual race so you can mess up others points and playoffs...that's smart.

Reply
4
Related
FanBuzz

Kenny Irwin Jr.’s Fatal Crash Brought to Mind Another Tragedy That Happened Just Two Months Prior

The summer of 2000 was a sad time in the world of NASCAR. On May 12 that year, Adam Petty was killed during a practice session for the Busch Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. As his car was going into turn 3 of the track, Petty’s throttle had stuck wide open, which caused the car to hit the outside wall head on. The 19-year-old Petty was killed instantly.
LOUDON, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Car#Next Gen
The Spun

Video Shows How Fans Reacted To Phil Mickelson Thursday

The U.S. Open teed off earlier this morning and all of the world's best golfers are in Brookline, Massachusetts for the year's third major. That list of golfers includes the likes of Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, who left the PGA Tour for the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series. Controversy has surrounded the entire league and subsequently the players for taking money from a source with a troubling reputation.
BROOKLINE, MA
The Spun

Golf Fans Not Happy With US Open Television Decision

While the action at The Country Club this Thursday is living up to the hype, the current broadcast format for the 2022 U.S. Open is not. The early portion of the first round is being aired on USA. The back half of the opening round will be available on NBC.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Golfer Just Whiffed On A Shot At The U.S. Open

Swing and misses are an increasingly common occurrence in Major League Baseball. During Thursday's opening round of the 2022 U.S. Open, via House of Highlights' Dylan Burd, Sam Horsfield had a regrettable moment when whiffing on a chip shot. Horsfield was even midway through The Country Club's opening day before...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Racing News

NASCAR changes testing rules for ‘Elite’ drivers

NASCAR has added interesting lines to the rule book. Testing is strictly prohibited outside of tests sanctioned by NASCAR themselves. The sport cracked down on testing years ago in an attempt to reduce costs. At the same time, race weekends in recent years have seen very little, or in some...
MOTORSPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Possibly Out Of Action For The Rest Of 2022

They say that wrestling isn’t ballet as injuries do happen from time to time. Randy Orton has been off TV since May 20th and it looks like the former WWE Champion has been sidelined. Fightful Select is reporting that Randy Orton has been dealing with a back injury for...
WWE
Racing News

NASCAR hints at schedule changes for 2023

NASCAR has plans to release the schedule in the coming weeks. Pre-COVID, NASCAR would release their schedule early March-April for the season that followed. Since then, the schedule releases have been pushed back slightly due to a variety of factors. Hear from NASCAR as they comment on the 2023 schedule...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Xfinity Series drivers point to Nashville

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will begin a 12-race run to the playoffs June 25 at Nashville Superspeedway. The 250-mile Nashville race (3:30 p.m. ET, USA) finds only seven drivers qualified for the Xfinity playoffs, with five spots vacant. The playoffs are scheduled to begin Sept. 24 at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, USA).
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL Stadium Getting Trashed Following World Cup News

On Thursday afternoon, the sports world learned the host locations for the 2026 World Cup. The United States, Canada and Mexico will share host venues for the beloved sporting event. In total, there are 16 cities that will be hosting games for the next World Cup. Among the cities in...
NFL
ClutchPoints

MLB’s Rob Manfred threatens Athletics, Rays with Vegas ultimatum

The Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays each have MLB stadium deals expiring in three and five years, respectively, meaning a decision must be made soon about each club’s future destination. Many have longed to see the Rays move on from Tropicana Field, a dark and gloomy domed stadium that has posted some of the […] The post MLB’s Rob Manfred threatens Athletics, Rays with Vegas ultimatum appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OAKLAND, CA
The Independent

F1 qualifying LIVE: Canadian Grand Prix results and times as Max Verstappen takes pole

Max Verstappen stormed to a scintillating pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix as he dominated in changeable conditions to continue his quest for a second world championship.The Red Bull driver was untouchable in the rain as mistakes and mechanical issues rained on the parade of his closest challengers.With the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit drying out throughout qualifying, Verstappen was the man who mastered the conditions, clocking an impressive time of one minute 21.299 seconds as Formula One delivered on its return to Montreal following a three-year hiatus.Fernando Alonso will start second for Alpine, the experienced campaigner also getting on...
WEATHER
Racing News

Charlotte Qualifying Order: May 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR qualifying order for Charlotte Motor Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Charlotte, North Carolina. It’s the famed Coca-Cola 600 at the 1.5-mile of Charlotte Motor Speedway. It’s NASCAR longest race. View the Charlotte qualifying order below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
539K+
Followers
64K+
Post
296M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy