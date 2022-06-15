NASCAR Announces Rule Change For Potential New Drivers

Max Verstappen stormed to a scintillating pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix as he dominated in changeable conditions to continue his quest for a second world championship.The Red Bull driver was untouchable in the rain as mistakes and mechanical issues rained on the parade of his closest challengers.With the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit drying out throughout qualifying, Verstappen was the man who mastered the conditions, clocking an impressive time of one minute 21.299 seconds as Formula One delivered on its return to Montreal following a three-year hiatus.Fernando Alonso will start second for Alpine, the experienced campaigner also getting on...

WEATHER ・ 8 HOURS AGO