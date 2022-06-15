ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Five UD Students Receive Competitive Gilman Scholarship for Study Abroad

udallas.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIrving, TX (06/15/22) – The University of Dallas is pleased to announce that of the five UD students who submitted applications for the State Department-sponsored Benjamin Gilman International Scholarship in March, all five received an award. According to the Gilman site, the acceptance rate for this national scholarship is...

news.udallas.edu

