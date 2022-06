The IT leadership at San Diego County’s second-largest city will grow this week ahead of an impending retirement. Edward Chew III, a veteran staffer and executive with the city of Chula Vista, will retire as director of the IT Services Department on June 30, he confirmed via email to Industry Insider — California. The city has already selected its next IT director — Jose Cisneros, who will start Friday and joins Chula Vista “from the Navy, where he has 20-plus years of IT background with extensive network and cybersecurity experience,” Chew said.

