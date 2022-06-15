ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield Suns host young students for Education Day game at Wahconah Park

By Matt Ristaino
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSFIELD, Mass. - Dozens of students from Pittsfield’s Conte Community School filled the bleachers at Wahconah Park Wednesday morning for the Pittsfield Suns’ Education Day game. “It’s an initiative to get the schoolkids back out after the long break with Covid and not being able to do...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Adult Learning Center Celebrates Graduates

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The 48 graduates of the William Stickney Pittsfield Adult Learning Center walked proudly in their black caps into the Taconic High School auditorium to receive their diplomas. It was the first time in three years the ceremony had been held in person and the graduates were...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

'Black Abundance' Mural Reveal Kicks Off Pittsfield Juneteenth

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Juneteenth weekend was kicked off in the city with the unveiling of "Black Abundance," a mural by 22-year-old artist Frances Chlöe Jones-Whitman. The work depicts seven of Berkshire County's most notable Black leaders in a Mount Rushmore-style composition with a color scheme of red, yellow, green, and black.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Boy Injured in Friday Night Shooting

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Police say a boy was shot on Friday at about 10:09 p.m. in the 400 block of Tyer Street. The juvenile, a resident of Pittsfield, was taken to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment. His wounds were not considered life-threatening. According to police, they responded to a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Pittsfield, MA
Basketball
Pittsfield, MA
Sports
Pittsfield, MA
Education
amherstindy.org

What’s Happening In Amherst?

Events Listing Beginning The Week Of June 17, 2022. After over a year hiatus, we are bringing back our events calendar – What’s Happening In Amherst?. With the shrinkage of public events during the pandemic, we discontinued posting our weekly community calendar and opted to run individual stories about select upcoming events. Now, with the coming of spring and the seeming attrition of the pandemic, we’ve seen the return of a full and diverse slate of local happenings in and around Amherst and our weekly dispatch is starting to be overwhelmed by stories about upcoming events. Moving forward, we intend to run a handful of stories/annoucements each week featuring a handful of upcoming events that might be of special interest or offer unique opportunities. We will list other events here, in the What’s Happening in Amherst? column which you’ll be able to find at the end of the “events section”. In this weekly column we’d like to offer a comprehensive weekly calendar of things to do around the Valley but we just don’t have the wherewithal to pull that off. So our events listing will be eclectic. But readers can count on finding an interesting list of things to do with an emphasis on the progressive.
AMHERST, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Dentist Named Among '10 Under Ten'

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Dr. Neha Das, a pediatric dentist, practicing in Pittsfield, has been recognized by the Massachusetts Dental Society (MDS) as one of the "10 Under Ten" for 2022. Established in 2005 by the MDS, the annual recognition highlights the diversity of new dentists in Massachusetts and their...
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wahconah Park#Pittsfield Suns#Conte Community School#The Pittsfield Suns
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Central Catholic Recognizes Valedictorian and Salutatorian

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Central Catholic’s class of 2022 will officially be off to greener pastures on June 24th after their graduation ceremony at St. Clements Church. The class recognizes two students for their outstanding academic and extracurricular performances. Allison Motler, 2022’s class salutatorian, has attended Saratoga Central...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WUPE

Did You Know Monday Is A Federal Holiday in Massachusetts

Massachusetts and it's neighboring states have officially declared Juneteenth as a Federal Holiday as President Biden signed the measure last year as neighboring New York also gives government workers a paid day off. But it should NOT be treated as a long weekend as it should be used as a day to reflect on a pivotal moment in history. In neighboring Connecticut, this motion will not be implemented until next year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Overnight Pavement Marking Scheduled At Coltsville Intersection

PITTSFIELD, Mass. —The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced that it will be conducting overnight hour pavement marking operations on sections of Route 8 and Route 9 in Pittsfield during the hours of 7:00 p.m. to the following day at 5:00 a.m. The work will take place nightly from...
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Commends Actions of Public Safety Personnel

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Three public safety personnel were lauded for their efforts in February that helped save the life of a shooting victim. Officers Jonathan Beaudreau and Taylor Kline and dispatcher Kaitlyn LaValley were commended by Mayor Jennifer Macksey at Tuesday's City Council meeting. They had been part...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WNYT

Many people do not know what the Juneteenth holiday is about

This is the second year that Juneteenth will be celebrated as a federal holiday. It is becoming known and accepted in popular culture, but many people still do not know much about the holidays. NewsChannel 13 hit the streets to ask people about their knowledge of the holiday. The first...
SCHENECTADY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy