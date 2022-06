For want of a better item title, let’s go with the above as we look at a couple semi-public works related proposals for the area. The first of those would be the City of Lock Haven’s quest for a new or renovated City Hall. The present structure at E. Church and Liberty streets goes back close to a century or so and has not changed a whole lot since the old Friday night 15 cents Teen-Canteen dances, circa 1960, following home football games on the building’s second floor (you can still see a portion of the dance floor if you take the steps to the second floor and walk to the end of the building).

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO