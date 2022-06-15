ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

City to hold meeting to discuss landscaping plan for Animas River Trail north of 32nd Street

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Durango will be hosting a neighborhood meeting on Thursday, June 16 from 5:15 to 6:00 p.m. on East Second Avenue near Animas City Park to discuss the proposed landscape plan...

Schedule of meetings for the week of June 20, 2022

The schedule of meetings for the city of Durango for the week of June 20, 2022, is listed below. Find meeting agendas and minutes at DurangoGov.org/Meetings. Sign up to receive meeting schedules automatically at DurangoGov.org/NotifyMe (click on News Flash). June 20, 2022. 2:15 p.m. City Council Study Session – Note...
Next Few Weeks in Southwest Colorado Packed with Events

Prepared to be charmed by a donkey during the Mancos Burrofest. The Ride of the Ancient’s Gravel Grinder returns to benefit local conservation nonprofits and get your jewelers loupe ready for the 60th annual Four Corners Gem and Mineral Show. You’re watching the Local News Roundup brought to you by Serious Texas Bar-B-Q and Man Cave Barber. I’m Wendy Graham Settle. Burros are so darn cute, so why not celebrate their charm every year? The Mancos Creative District hosts the third annual Mancos Burrofest, replete with donkey parade, obstacle course races and an art show on Saturday, June 18th. The grand parade of burros, featuring both burromeisters and their animals dressed in costume, starts the day’s series of events at 10:00 AM in Boyle Park. Next, burros and their human leaders will compete in an obstacle course race to determine how well each donkey can follow its human’s lead. From 1:00 to 4:00 PM, artists will sit with their burro models and create works of art on the spot. Durango artist Elizabeth Kinahan is this year’s Burrofest featured artist and she’ll be located in the number one canopy along with her burro model, Arlo, during the art show. All pieces will be for sale. Two presentations during the afternoon will include a packing demonstration at 2:00 PM and a discussion on adopting wild burros at 2:30 PM. Burrofest is free and open to the public. To learn more, visit mancoscreativedistrict.com. The Ride of the Ancients Gravel Grinder returns on July 8th and 9th in Dolores to raise funds for the Southwest Colorado Canyons Alliance, Friends of the Canyons of the Ancients National Monument and Trail of the Ancients Scenic Highway. Gravel Grinders are events that usually occur on back-country gravel roads. Riders can choose to ride a gravel bike, road bike, or mountain bike. This year’s event starts off with a laugh when Navajo standup comedians, James and Ernie, perform at the Turquoise Raven Art Gallery in Cortez. Races start the next day from Flanders park in Dolores. Entrants may choose to ride the 104-mile circuit, a 30-mile circuit or a 19-mile family affair. The long route` follows gravel roads from Dolores to Dunton, then Groundhog Reservoir to the Dolores Norwood Road with 10 miles of single track in Boggy Draw. The shorter races will be on the road system in the Boggy Draw area and electric-assisted bikes are allowed. Vendors will be on hand from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM in Flanders Park with music featuring the ‘Yoties beginning at 1:00 PM at the Dolores River Brewery. To learn more about the race or to enter, visit rideoftheancients.com. Get your jewelers loupe ready. The 60th Annual Four Corners Gem and Mineral Show is about to tumble into town on the weekend of July 8th through 10th. More than 60 gem and mineral dealers from across the United States will sell rocks, gems, minerals, crystals, fossils, meteorites, geodes, shells, and beads from around the world. Finished jewelry, jewelry-making equipment, tools and more will be available. In addition to the show, more than a dozen lapidary and jewelry-making classes have been scheduled throughout the weekend. Classes range from simple stone-cutting and polishing techniques to soldering silver jewelry. Enrollment is limited to six students for each class. Gold panning and treasure hunts will be on hand to keep kids entertained and food trucks will sell refreshments. The show will run from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM Friday and Saturday, and from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Sunday at the Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall. Classes will be in the Fairgrounds annex building and the Gem and Mineral Club across the street. Entry is $3 per day with children 12 and younger admitted free with an adult. To learn more, visit durangorocks.org. That’s it for this week’s Local News Roundup. Thanks for watching.
Durango Colorado Real Estate

Jon Pomeroy custom designed Southwest style home with 360 degree views. Gorgeous 13.6 acre parcel in the Horse Gulch system. Whatever you're craving, Durango has a place for you. Rentals. Premier Vacation Rentals group is the featured option for lodging and vacation rental management. News. Keep up with the latest...
Dry conditions call for tightened Smoking and Fire restrictions in the City

Durango City Manager José Madrigal has tightened Smoking and Fire Restrictions for the city because of extremely dry conditions in the area. All open fires or any kind or the burning of any material of any kind on public or private property within the City is prohibited unless the specific device uses pressurized liquid or gas and includes a shut-off valve (such as a gas grill).
OutThere Colorado

Two killed after sports car traveling 140 MPH launches off road in small town Colorado

Two men were killed near the tiny Colorado town of Norwood after the vehicle they were in launched off the road in excess of 140 miles per hour, jumping a fence, rolling multiple times, and ejecting the driver. Reportedly associated with the Crown Rally sports car enthusiast group and a rally the organization is hosting this week, the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office called the wreck "one of the most horrific traffic accidents responding deputies have ever seen." The accident occurred on Highway 141, roughly...
OutThere Colorado

23-year-old killed in accident near remote ghost town in Colorado

According to the Office of Emergency Management that represents Colorado's San Juan County, a 23-year-old male was killed in an ATV rollover accident on June 12. On Sunday, an emergency call was received at about 4:06 PM, reporting a rollover accident on County Road 2 in the area of Animas Forks. Animas Forks is a popular ghost town destination, located about 12 miles from Silverton, that people will often access via ATVs and other off-road vehicles. On a system of roads known as the Alpine Loop, this is one of the most popular off-roading destinations in the state among tourists and locals, alike.
KJCT8

On-and-off showers and thunderstorms likely this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire danger is elevated through this evening. A Red Flag Warning continues until 9 PM. A Red Flag Warning means conditions are favorable for fires to start and spread rapidly. Increasing showers and thunderstorms over the weekend will help taper the fire danger, but dry thunderstorms are possible early this evening. Dry thunderstorms could spike the fire threat before it begins easing this weekend. Dry thunderstorms can spark fires with lightning and then spread the flames with 40-50 mph wind gusts if they form.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Colorado River, North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lower Colorado River; North Fork; Paradox Valley; Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 203, 207, 290, 292, 490, AND 491 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 203 Lower Colorado River, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 490 Colorado River Basin and Fire Weather Zone 491 Southeast Utah. * IMPACTS...Dry lightning will likely cause fire starts in the afternoon and evening hours. Many if not all of the storms will bring a threat of gusty outflow winds. * THUNDERSTORMS...Will form early in the afternoon and continue through the evening hours. The biggest threat will occur late afternoon through the early evening hours. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusty and variable winds of 40 to 50 mph are possible from any convection that forms.
franchising.com

The First Ziggi’s Coffee Opens In Cortez, CO

June 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // Ziggi’s Coffee® is excited to announce the opening of their first location in Cortez, Colo. Located at 1204 E. Main St., this new location is owned and operated by the Boyds and Maloneys, local residents of the area, and features double drive-thru lanes and convenient walk-up window.
KRQE News 13

Farmington man found dead near bridge along a canal

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Police Department is investigating the death of a man whose body was found. On June 13, around 8 p.m. police responded to a report of a man in the water near the 2900 block of La Habra Street. FPD says officers found the body of the man near a bypass […]

