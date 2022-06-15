Cadillac’s Annual Mayor’s Art Award Accepting Artist Submissions

The annual Mayor’s Art Award is once again accepting local artists’ submissions to be judged at the Cadillac Festival of Arts held July 15-16, at the Cadillac City Park and Pavilion.

The 38th annual competition is open to artists of the Michigan northwest regional counties: Wexford, Missaukee, Manistee, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Emmet, Charlevoix, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Lake, Osceola, and Antrim.

Entries can be any style of art, but only one entry is allowed per person. All entries will be displayed in the park from 3:00to 6:00 pm on Friday, July 15th during the festival.

The first place winner in the competition will win $450. The City of Cadillac will take ownership of the winning project to display it at the Cadillac Municipal Complex with a plaque. The second place winner will win $100, and the third place winner will receive $50.

Entry forms are available at the Municipal Complex in Cadillac and on the City’s website: www.cadillac-mi.net.

Completed forms must be returned to the Municipal Complex at 200 N. Lake Street in Cadillac by noon, Friday, July 15, for the artist to be eligible.

Artwork needs to be delivered to the Mayor’s Art Award tent between 2:00 and 3:00 pm on Friday for judging.

Contact the City of Cadillac at (231) 775-0181 for more information.