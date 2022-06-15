ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee released to Cape Coral waters after remarkable 15-month recovery

 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A manatee was released Wednesday morning at Horton Park in Cape Coral following a 15-month rehabilitation after being stranded and wedged in mangroves for days in Lee County last year.

The manatee known as Bellissima was rescued by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and taken to ZooTampa in critical condition.

The manatee was reportedly emaciated after suffering severe wounds to its body.

After a lengthy rehabilitation, Bellissima is healthy and now weighs 1,445 pounds.

“Bellissima has been a true testament to the incredibly resilient nature of these amazing animals. Watching her recovery after her fight to survive stranding on an island has been a true marvel,” said Dr. Melissa Nau, Director of Animal Health. “We are so thankful to the hiker who found and reported her and to the FWC team who rescued her and brought her to our manatee critical care center.”

