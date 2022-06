Statesboro Fire Apparatus Operator (FAO) Calvin Hitchcock and his family could use some community support as he enters a shocking battle with cancer. In January 2022 Hitchcock went in for a routine annual blood work and no symptoms. The results of the blood work was devastating for the 41 year old Hitchcock and his family. He was diagnosed with two rare forms of cancer, Multiple Myeloma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.

