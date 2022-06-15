ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Carlos Park, FL

House bursts into flames, dog saved but snakes killed in fire

By Tyler Watkins
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GjMXq_0gBysmoe00

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Flames and smoke could be seen through the roof of a San Carlos Park home as a fire ignited the home’s attic.

The fire happened at approximately 2 p.m. and was located at 18509 Iris Rd., according to San Carlos Park Fire.

When fire crews arrived they were able to save dog that was in a kennel inside; however, several snakes in the home died. Crews were able to extinguish the flames.

The home was deemed not “livable”, according to San Carlos Park Fire. The family was not home at the time of the fire and crews were on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the family try to get a roof over their head again.

The family also set up a GoFundMe page here.

No further details are available at this time. We will provide updates as more information is released.

