ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

DA: Suspect in shotgun death on Cape Arago Highway killed by police

By KCBY
kpic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOOS BAY, Ore. - Law enforcement Tuesday night shot and killed the suspect in the shotgun shooting death of a woman on Cape Arago Highway. Officers investigating the murder of Amber Townsend on June 11 identified 37-year-old Coos Bay resident Matthew Tyler Mikel as a possible suspect. Investigators discovered Mikel was...

kpic.com

Comments / 0

Related
kptv.com

Crash leaves Roseburg woman dead

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash left a 21-year-old Roseburg woman dead Friday evening according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s office. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police arrived in the 7000 block of Garden Valley Road after a 911 call. Deputies found a 2000 Toyata 4-Runner crashed into a pole and unoccupied cars. The driver of the car, identified as 21-year-old Kylee Alexander, was found dead at the scene.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Sheriff: 21-year-old Roseburg woman dies in crash on Garden Valley Road

ROSEBURG, Ore. - A 21-year-old Roseburg woman has died as the result of a single vehicle traffic crash on Garden Valley Road Friday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Saturday afternoon. Just after 7:30 p.m. Friday, 911 dispatchers began receiving reports of a serious traffic...
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

21-year-old woman dead after Douglas County crash

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, speed may have played a role in a crash that left one woman dead in the Roseburg area Friday evening. The woman who was killed was identified as Kylee Alexander, 21. The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SEDAN HITS BUILDING DURING THREE VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a woman for alleged reckless endangering following an incident on Thursday. The RPD report said at about 6:00 a.m. 30-year old Ashley Basgall allegedly shoved an empty shopping cart into the side of a moving bicyclist in the 1100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. This reportedly knocked the rider off his bike and into the bike lane of the roadway, and damaged the bike’s derailleur.
ROSEBURG, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coos Bay, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Coos Bay, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kezi.com

North Bend law enforcement warns about dangerous suspect

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- The North Bend Police Department reported that they carried out a search for a suspect that is considered armed and dangerous last night, but were unable to locate them. The North Bend Police Department said that the suspect in this case is Leslie Clarence Bennett, 51....
NORTH BEND, OR
oregontoday.net

Global Inn Shooting, June 16

Two law enforcement officers are on paid administrative leave following a shooting Tuesday night, June 14, in Coos Bay that resulted in the death of the suspect in the shooting death of a 34-year old woman on the Cape Arago Highway earlier Tuesday. According to Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, 37-year old Matthew Tyler Mikel, Coos Bay, threatened officers with what appeared to be a knife when they approached him at his room at the Global Inn Motel. Shots were fired. Mikel was transported to Bay Area Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. DA Frasier says Mikel was acquainted with Amber Townsend. The investigation is continuing.
COOS BAY, OR
kezi.com

New details emerge after Coos Bay murder suspect killed by police

COOS BAY, Ore. -- New details are coming to light after two officers fired their handguns, killing a murder suspect who was staying at a Coos Bay hotel Tuesday night. According to Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier, the murder suspect was Matthew Mikel, 37. He is believed to have shot and killed Amber Townsend, 34, with a shotgun while she was walking along Cape Arago Highway Saturday, June 10, at about 8:30 a.m.
COOS BAY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Shotgun#Murder#Violent Crime#Cape Arago Highway#The Global Inn
oregontoday.net

Shooting at a Bay Area Motel, June 15

Coos Co. DA release – Officers investigating the murder of Amber Townsend late Tuesday afternoon, June 14, identified a potential suspect in that shooting. The suspect was identified as 37 year old Coos Bay resident Matthew Tyler Mikel. Investigators discovered Mr. Mikel was staying at the Global Inn in Coos Bay. At approximately 7:34 PM, investigators contacted Mr. Mikel at the Global Inn. An altercation then ensued. An officer from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and an officer from the Coos Bay Police Department fired their handguns. Mr. Mikel was struck by at least one round. The “shots fired” call to dispatch came in at 7:36 PM. Medical personnel were immediately dispatched and Mr. Mikel was then transported to Bay Area Hospital. Mr. Mikel was declared deceased at the hospital. The Coos County Major Crime Team was activated. Per our officer involved shooting protocol in Coos County, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and Coos Bay Police will not be part of the investigation into this incident. Officers from North Bend Police Department, Coquille Police Department, Myrtle Point Police Department, Bandon Police Department, the Confederated Tribal Police, Coquille Tribal Police, Bureau of Land Management Law Enforcement, the Oregon State Police, the Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office responded. “I have asked the Oregon State Police to be the lead agency on the case and detectives from Springfield and Roseburg have responded. I will do a press briefing at 1:30 PM June 15, 2022 at my office. We will not be making any other comments to the press prior to that time.”
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO VEHICLE WRECK ON BUSY ROADWAY

No one was hurt in a two-vehicle wreck on a busy roadway on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 3:25 p.m. the driver of a pickup was attempting to turn left onto Diamond Lake Boulevard from Fulton Street, which the vehicle struck a mini-van which was traveling west on Diamond Lake.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED, WOMAN CITED, FOLLOWING SERIES OF DISTURBANCES

A man was jailed Wednesday, and a woman was cited by Roseburg Police, following a series of alleged incidents. The RPD report said shortly after 2:30 p.m. officers contacted the pair in the 1200 block of Southeast Pine Street. An investigation revealed evidence of an assault that occurred in the last month, inside a moving vehicle and in the presence of a minor child. The 22-year old man was charged with fourth-degree assault. Bail was set at $6,250.
ROSEBURG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kqennewsradio.com

MOTORCYCLE RIDER HOSPITALIZED AFTER SINGLE-VEHICLE WRECK

A motorcycle rider was hospitalized after a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 4:15 p.m. a northbound motorcycle appears to have been merging onto Interstate 5 on the south end of Myrtle Creek, when the rider lost control for unknown reasons. The motorcycle tumbled several times and came to rest in a lane of travel that was closed due to construction in the area.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
kqennewsradio.com

Man Cited After Allegedly Ramming Ex-Girlfriend’s Vehicle

Roseburg Police cited one person in a hit-and-run incident on Southeast Pine Street early Wednesday morning. Information from the RPD said that shortly before 4:30 a.m. a 27-year-old woman called to report that her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Sean Morgan drove his vehicle into her vehicle, striking her several times before fleeing the scene.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Neighbors and bystanders leave flowers for murdered Coos Bay woman

COOS COUNTY, Ore.-- A makeshift memorial is growing Sunday for 34-year-old Amber Townsend of Coos Bay. Townsend was murdered Saturday morning while walking along Cape Arago Highway towards Charleston, authorities said. Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier said Townsend was shot multiple times. There are no suspects or persons of...
COOS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

$2M bail for suspect in murder of Coos Bay woman

EUGENE, Ore. - The suspect in the murder of a Coos Bay woman was arraigned Friday morning. Johnny Ray Bohannon, 47, of North Bend appeared in a Coos County courtroom to face a charge of Second Degree Murder in connection with the death of 47-year-old Rebecca Elaine Reeves. Coos Bay...
COOS BAY, OR
kpic

City of Roseburg and ODOT begin Diamond Lake Boulevard design study

ROSEBURG, Ore. - The City of Roseburg is working with the state and a transportation consultant to develop a 3-and-a-half mile stretch of Diamond Lake Boulevard/OR 138E to reflect and support the development of that area of town as a residential area. According to the city, the plan follows on...
ROSEBURG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy