ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Door Opened For Liverpool As Long-Term Midfield Target Is Up For Sale

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YZ59Q_0gBys4G300

Liverpool's search for a midfielder may have become easier, as one long-term target of The Reds has become available this summer, due to his current club putting him up for sale.

Liverpool's search for a midfielder may have become easier, as one long-term target of The Reds has become available this summer, due to his current club putting him up for sale.

Now the summer transfer window is open, The Reds have an opportunity to plan for the future. Bringing in young players such as Darwin Nunez and Fabio Cravalho, it is clear the plans are in place for the next ten years.

Going into this summer, reports suggested that the midfield area was a priority, until recent days. Paul Joyce reported that the club will be looking to sign a midfielder next season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kw0Fc_0gBys4G300

(Photo by Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA)

However, there are many midfielders available for Liverpool to bring in. One of those is Lille star Renato Sanches. The Portuguese playmaker has been linked with a move to Anfield in recent years.

According to French journalist Julien Laurens , Lille have put the midfielder up for sale. Speaking on Sky Sports revealed the news earlier on today.

"The Premier League is his next destination. A lot of big clubs and mid-table clubs have been looking at him. Lille have to sell. They will sell Renato Sanches and Jonathan David to."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Chelsea Star Backed To Succeed Under Jurgen Klopp If Liverpool Made £38 Million Transfer

Jurgen Klopp has been tipped to sign Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic for Chelsea this summer following his recent comments of wanting more game time under Thomas Tuchel. The 23-year-old made 38 appearances for Chelsea last season, scoring eight goals and registering five assists in all competitions, but it was a campaign affected by Covid and injuries which limited his rhythm at the start of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renato Sanches
Person
Luis Suarez
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Signing Target Vitinha Claimed To Had Agreed Personal Terms With Paris Saint-Germain

According to a recent report, Manchester United signing target Vitinha has reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain on personal terms. The 22-year-old has brought the attention of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain following the outstanding season he endured with Porto. The Santo Tirso born has participated in 47 matches for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Midfielders#Reds#Livemedia Sipa Usa#Portuguese#French#Sky Sports
SPORTbible

Premier League 2022/23 Fixtures Announced

Erling Haaland is set to make his Premier League debut against West Ham United, with Manchester City facing the Hammers on opening weekend of the season. It isn't that long ago that City mounted a final day comeback against Aston Villa to capture the title, although England's awful fixtures have made it feel like longer, and already we know next season's fixtures.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher’s heartfelt reaction to Sadio Mane signing with Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane officially left Liverpool on Friday, with Bayern Munich set to pay them £35.1million for the Senegalese frontman. It’s truly the end of an era at Anfield and Reds legend Jamie Carragher couldn’t help but react in the most heartfelt way possible to Mane departing. My favourite @LFC player of this era, Sadio Mane […] The post Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher’s heartfelt reaction to Sadio Mane signing with Bayern Munich appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

Liverpool & Bayern Munich Reach Agreement Over Sadio Mané Transfer

Perhaps the worst kept secret in Liverpool’s transfer business this summer feels like it took a massive step today as it’s all but confirmed that the Reds and Bayern Munich have reached an agreement over Sadio Mané. Paul Joyce has tweeted that there’s an initial fee of £27.5million for the Liverpool legend. Of course, with a deal like this, there are add-ons. The two clubs have agreed on £5million based on appearances and £2.6million based on individual and team achievements, making the total package worth £35.1million.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Aston Villa join Tottenham and Newcastle in the race to sign five-time Champions League winner

Aston Villa are keeping an eye on Real Madrid winger and five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale. Bale is out of contract this month and will be leaving Real Madrid on a free transfer. The Welsh winger will be in the hunt for regular game time after falling out of favour at Madrid, after playing a pivotal role in helping Wales qualify for the World Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Are Interested In Bayern Munich Striker Robert Lewandowski

Chelsea want to sign Polish international Robert Lewandowski, according to Evening Standard. The 33-year-old relishes a new challenge away from the Bundesliga and has urged Bayern Munich to let him leave this summer rather than see out the final year of his contract. Lewandowski's preferred destination is Barcelona. However, due...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy