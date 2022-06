LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington city leaders, including Mayor Linda Gorton and Councilmember Hannah LeGris, cut the ribbon on a new facility. It’s for the new multi-purpose building at Woodland Park. The new building replaces the storage and restroom building that had been around for more than 50 years. The new one was built to provide clean, safe features for everyone who uses the park.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO