Toss the Thermometer: The Best Pool Heaters Bring Your Water to the Perfect Temp

Pink features heavily in pattern designer Molly Mahon’s English country cottage, and she certainly has rose-tinted glasses on when remembering how she, her husband, and their three children—the youngest just a baby—literally camped out in a couple of tents in the garden for eight months while their home was being renovated. “It made life so pared back and simple,” she recalls. It also meant she could oversee everything. The work involved moving the property’s staircase to improve the flow downstairs and digging down into the ground to give her 6-foot-4 husband enough headroom. Mahon doesn’t regret making the house more functional for her family of five, but she’s glad the camping part is behind them. “I wouldn’t do it now,” she says with a laugh.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 3 HOURS AGO