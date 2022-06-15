ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

HAR: Single-family rentals jumped 25% year over year in May

By Hunter Marrow
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As single-family home inventory continues to hover around historically low levels and mortgage rates continue to rise, more homebuyers are turning to the rental market for relief, the Houston Association of Realtors announced in its June 15 rental market update for May. According to the report, single-family home rentals...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Panr

1207 Grand West Blvd Unit 1C

Vacation Rental!! $210/Night, $1,370/Week, $3600/Month, Min. 3 days stay & $70 cleaning fee will be added. *No Car Needed!! Fully furnished unit located at University Center in Katy,Texas. Welcoming murals in the entrance and accent designs on each floor! Each unit has fully equipped gourmet kitchen with SS appliances & granite counter tops, breakfast bar, spacious bedroom, washer & dryer, covered parking, gated parking & controlled access . This unit features convenient extra sleeper for guests. Other similar unit available!! Surrounded by more than $100 million development with easy access & walk-ability to amenities such as dining, grocery shopping, clothing, housing, transportation, education, leisure, etc. Easy access to i-10 & TX 99. Minutes away from Katy Mills Outlet Mall, Katy Asian Town, Memorial Herman Hospital, Energy Corridor area, University of Houston, etc.
KATY, TX
virtualbx.com

Megatel Homes Begins Construction of $2 Billion Lagoon Community in Houston

Feature Illustration: Rendering of the lagoon anchoring Megatel Homes’ AnaCapri development in Anna. Houston (Harris County) – Megatel Homes LLC, one of the largest private homebuilders in the nation, has announced it has broken ground on Saint Tropez, a world-class lagoon community. It will be one of 12...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Should you change electricity plans to save money?

HOUSTON - Many Houstonians are complaining their energy bills are doubling and tripling right now. That may have you wondering if you should change electricity providers. "With inflation and the cost of energy, things are tight right now," said Natalie, a Houston resident. Many consumers are feeling the heat when...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Real Estate
Houston, TX
Business
Houston, TX
Society
Good News Network

Houston Has Housed 25,000 Homeless People With Apartments of Their Own

Houston, the fourth-most populated city in the country, has reduced its rate of homelessness over the last decade by 63%, far and away the best performing major city during that time. It has achieved these fantastic and sustained results with a “housing first” approach that focuses on getting homeless people...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Shop local & fresh from the farm at summer markets in Greater Houston

Pick up the freshest produce and one-of-a-kind products from local vendors with our guide to summer markets across Greater Houston in 2022. Every week, Houston is home to a slate of bustling markets that connect Houstonians to local artisans, farmers and vendors, offering everyone a chance to shop local and support small businesses in H-Town.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Har#Har Chair
Community Impact Houston

En Sisters African Market opens in Sugar Land

African Caribbean-focused grocery store En Sisters African Market has opened. En Sisters held its grand opening at 10 a.m. June 17 at its location at 2444 Settlers Way Blvd., Sugar Land, the store’s owner, Hiidoon Muili, told Community Impact Newspaper. The grocery store, which soft opened May 20, brings...
SUGAR LAND, TX
cw39.com

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 1,334 cities and towns in TX. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $719,154 over the last 12 months.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
House Rent
byjoandco.com

Bridges on Lake Houston, Houston, TX Neighborhood

Today I wanted to share with you all things Bridges on Lake Houston, Houston TX. Keep in mind each suburb, city, and neighborhood has so much to offer. I know that there are so many to choose from in the Houston area, and I know there is one that perfectly fits your needs. If you need help navigating, don’t forget to reach out to me (scheduling a call or email is best).
HOUSTON, TX
rejournals.com

1,500-acre Riceland community coming to Mont Belvieu

Riceland, a new 1,500-acre master-planned community located in Chambers County just outside of Houston, will break ground this month. Trez Capital provided financing in the amount of $25 million to family-owned developer Michael S. McGrath of McGrath Real Estate Partners, for phase one of this master plan community. The Riceland development plans to deliver 4,500 homes upon completion.
MONT BELVIEU, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pleasure Pier celebrates 10-year anniversary

Galveston's iconic Pleasure Pier celebrated its 10-year anniversary June 16. The Gulfside tourist destination was the largest of its kind in the country in the late 1940s, and it was reconstructed and reopened in summer 2012. Pleasure Pier features 16 rides and a variety of food venues and retail stores, including Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. 409-766-4950. www.pleasurepier.com.
GALVESTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

ExploreUSA RV Supercenter to host grand opening June 21

ExploreUSA RV Supercenter will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Katy location on June 21. The business is located at 27809 Katy Freeway, Katy. ExploreUSA RV Supercenter offers new and used RVs for customers looking to purchase and also provides maintenance and repair services for those who already own. The RV store sells various styles of recreational vehicles, including Class A, B and C motorhomes; fifth wheels; and toy haulers. 346-471-5710. www.exploreusa.com/grand-opening-katy.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Conduit Coffee shop owners look to build community of support in The Woodlands

Prior to opening Conduit Coffee in April 2021, co-owners and partners Christina Reece and Robin Farrar knew the importance of having local support. Reece said following a rough upbringing and losing her job, community and home after coming out as gay at age 22, a friend helped her get a job at a Starbucks, which helped introduce her to the coffee community.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Reliant Energy donation to help fund air conditioning for vulnerable residents, cooling centers throughout Houston

Although summer does not officially start until June 21, Houston has already seen temperatures rise to the triple digits, bringing dangerous heat to the area. Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Reliant Energy’s 17th annual Beat the Heat program for the city of Houston during a June 16 press conference. He was joined by Scott Burns, Reliant's general manager of services and customer experience, as well as Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia and Deborah Moore from the Houston Health Department.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy