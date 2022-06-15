ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Garbage truck crashes and rolls over in Brighton Heights

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ow9IN_0gByqtov00

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews responded to a rollover accident involving a garbage truck in Brighton Heights around 3:00pm on Wednesday.

A garbage truck rolled onto its side outside of a home on Beckham Street, leaving behind major damage, including shifting the home’s foundation and destroying the front porch.

The city’s Department of Safety stated that it looks like workers were out of the truck moving items when the emergency brake possibly gave out, and the truck rolled down a nearby hill.

According to the city’s Department of Public Works, there were no injuries to city staff or area residents, and per their standard procedure, the driver was tested for drugs and alcohol.

Both departments tell Channel 11 the official cause of the accident is still under investigation.

FDA panel endorses COVID-19 vaccines for young children A unanimous vote by the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97X

Garbage Truck Crashes, Overturns in Front Yard of Home

A runaway city garbage truck sped downhill and flip on its side into the front yard of a home in a Pittsburgh neighborhood yesterday afternoon. Video from a neighbor's surveillance camera picked up the truck just as it was about to flip onto its side, with the truck coming out of an alley on its left two wheels. As the truck turned the corner, the right wheels came back down, but only for the left wheels to come off of the ground as the truck flipped out of frame.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
butlerradio.com

Friday Afternoon Crash Injures At Least Two Motorists

At least two people were injured as a result of a multiple vehicle crash in Butler Township Friday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 3 p.m. for a collision at the intersection of Pillow Street and Hansen Avenue. Crews from Butler Township and Butler...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

County medical examiner identifies body pulled from Allegheny River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the body pulled from the Allegheny River earlier this week. The body was identified as 38-year-old Julie Keddie after she was pulled from the after near the 10th Street Bypass on Wednesday morning. RELATED: Body pulled from Allegheny River downtownPittsburgh Police Major Crimes detectives are investigating. A cause and manner of death are still pending.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Cat shot in South Buffalo Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for whoever fatally shot a cat in South Buffalo Township last week. A humane police officer was called to the intersection of Iron Bridge and Freeport roads for the injured cat.Residents tried to give the cat food and water, but the animal still was in rough shape. The hospital found a bullet inside the cat's head and said she recently had kittens.Due to the severity of her injuries, the cat was euthanized.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garbage Truck#Traffic Accident#Department Of Safety#Channel 11#Cox Media Group
CBS Pittsburgh

Fire damages C&E Plastics building in Beaver County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fire damaged the C&E Plastics building in Beaver County on Thursday.The chief of the Hanover Volunteer Fire Department, DJ Miller, said flames shot 20 feet above the roof and smoke could be seen from three counties. The fire started about an hour after the business closed at 3:30 p.m.Cliff Crighton, the owner of the company adjacent to C&E Plastics, said he was on his porch when he saw something unusual."I jumped on a golf cart and it was billowing out the doors. Then I went back to get a fire extinguisher and opened the door, it was...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
FDA
UPI News

Dog rescued from under concrete slabs in Pittsburgh

June 17 (UPI) -- A dog missing for several days in a Pittsburgh neighborhood was reunited with its owner after being rescued from underneath concrete slabs. Pittsburgh Public Safely said in a Twitter post that the dog was reported missing on Friday and Animal Care & Control searched for the canine in the Swisshelm Park neighborhood.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

55-year-old man drowns in Lawrence County

VOLANT, Pa. — State police are looking for witnesses after a 55-year-old man drowned in Lawrence County. The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of 230 Kino Road. State police said Kevin Eggleston, 55, of New Castle, was swimming in a pond in that area when he drowned.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
89K+
Followers
113K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy