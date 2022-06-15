Garbage truck crashes and rolls over in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews responded to a rollover accident involving a garbage truck in Brighton Heights around 3:00pm on Wednesday.

A garbage truck rolled onto its side outside of a home on Beckham Street, leaving behind major damage, including shifting the home’s foundation and destroying the front porch.

The city’s Department of Safety stated that it looks like workers were out of the truck moving items when the emergency brake possibly gave out, and the truck rolled down a nearby hill.

According to the city’s Department of Public Works, there were no injuries to city staff or area residents, and per their standard procedure, the driver was tested for drugs and alcohol.

Both departments tell Channel 11 the official cause of the accident is still under investigation.

