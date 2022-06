On June 15 at approximately 6:15 a.m., officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Jason Gonzalez of Johnson City and charged him with aggravated burglary. The arrest resulted after officers responded to a reported home invasion at a Montgomery Street address. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man and his juvenile son were inside the residence during the incident. The subsequent investigation revealed Mr. Gonzalez had gone to the residence where he began kicking the front door, while demanding to be allowed inside. The victim refused to allow Gonzalez inside, at which point Gonzalez threatened to physically harm the victim. Gonzalez then busted out the front window and made entry into the residence. He then chased the victim through the house until the victim grabbed a knife to defend himself. At this point, the victim was able to go out an upstairs window. Gonzalez then left the residence.

