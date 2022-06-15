ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local program lets kids in wheelchairs play basketball

By Emma Colling, George Gandy
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from Endless Highway marked the start of a special athletics program known as “Inclusive Hoops.”

Endless Highway is a local non-profit hoping to make experiences more accessible for those with physical disabilities.

The Inclusive Hoops programming takes place within the Rochester City School District and is a wheelchair basketball program that allows kids with or without mobility devices to play and learn basketball together.

Webster nonprofit creates wheelchairs for children across the world

“It’s important because our students with disabilities are able to participate in phys-ed class with our students who are able-bodied, and they’re both able to use the sports wheelchairs or choose not to,” said RCSD physical education teacher Amy Soto.

Endless Highway also donated the wheelchairs used in the program to School No. 29 and will be hosting one more two-week session during P.E classes before the school year is over.

