Boone County, IL

Boone County tests voting machines ahead of primary election

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County ran a public test of its automatic tabulating equipment ahead of the primary election in two weeks.

Early voting is already underway, with voters heading to the County Clerk’s office to cast a ballot.

Since the primary is in June, Clerk Julie Bliss says fewer voters are coming in for early voting, compared to the 2020 election.

Bliss says she is in the process of training judges to run the election fairly.

“My job to train them [on] what is the law. I am the legislative chair of the Illinois Association of Clerk and Recorders and it’s extremely important that we are making sure that all laws are followed and our election judges are trained properly, and to alert the problems to the public so that they know we are doing everything we can to make sure everything is in accordance with the law,” she said.

Questions about the voting process can be directed to the Boone County Clerk’s Office.

