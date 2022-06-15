ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

NM State lines up preseason trip to the Bahamas

By NM State Athletics Release
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Aggies' new-look roster will get its first opportunity to create some chemistry against opponents not wearing NM State practice jerseys when they head overseas for a series of preseason exhibition games. Head Coach Greg Heiar announced Wednesday that he and his squad will be heading to Nassau, Bahamas,...

