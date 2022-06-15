Fort Myers residents skeptical the city can solve its water problems

At Wednesday’s meeting, the Cape Coral City Council will look at funding a new all-ages affordable housing development that has been in the works since March. The 96-unit Civitas community to be built off Pine Island Road would be open to families of all ages. Typically, such developments are aimed at seniors, but this one will have no age restrictions. Cape Coral officials say they are trying to create more affordable all-ages housing for city residents because they know it’s tough for people to keep up with the cost of living.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO