Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers residents skeptical the city can solve its water problems

WINKNEWS.com
 3 days ago

The City of Fort Myers is starting the process of becoming independent when it comes to water on Wednesday. The city has been using the county's water to help with the demand from more people moving to the area. WINK News asked Irwin, who has lived in Southwest...

www.winknews.com

estero-fl.gov

Corkscrew Road Widening Update from Lee County June 20, 2022

The following work activities are scheduled to occur, weather permitting. During the nighttime/overnight hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, June 20 through Wednesday, June 22, crews will be installing the signal arms over the roadway at Corkscrew Road and Ben Hill Griffin Parkway. Motorists should expect long delays as crews must close movements throughout the intersection during these times. Motorists are urged to use Alico Road during this work.
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers Yacht Basin residents speak out against developer

Residents of the Fort Myers Yacht Basin have been voicing concerns regarding the redevelopment of the marina since late April. Nearly two dozen residents attended a June 6 Fort Myers City Council meeting. Since plans for the yacht basin were a non-agenda item, residents waited four hours to speak to the council.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers’ First St and Palm Beach Blvd two-way conversion complete

A two-way conversion near the Fort Myers historic district is now complete. The project changed First Street, Palm Beach Boulevard, Seaboard, and Second streets. Palm Beach Blvd has been a one-way street since the late 1980s, but city planners hope with time, this new traffic pattern will be easy and offer drivers flexibility, keeping them from cutting through nearby neighborhoods.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

SWFL celebrates Juneteenth, a new federal holiday

A Southwest Florida community is celebrating a new federal holiday. Juneteenth is the first new federal holiday approved since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983. It is named for June 19, 1865, the date that enslaved black people in Galveston, Texas found out they’d been freed. The Juneteenth...
FORT MYERS, FL
#Water Quality#Southwest Florida
WINKNEWS.com

Worker dies at granite business in Cape Coral

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a worker’s death at a granite business in Cape Coral. Details of the incident were not released but OSHA described it as a “tragic incident.”. Cape Coral police were called to Ideas Granite Design at 1138 Pondella Road on Friday...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Home Depot, Wawa, hotels, more planned for Alico Road, I-75 area

Over the past year, the headquarters for the cancer diagnostics company NeoGenomics, food distributor Scotlynn and the eye care facility of Dr. Jonathan Frantz all have been completed at the northwest corner of where Interstate 75 and Alico Road meet. All of that construction was just the tip of the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Crisp & Green set to open July 9 in Collier County

Steele Brands announced its newest Crisp & Green restaurant will open July 9 at The Pointe at Founders Square in Naples. The restaurant is located at 8845 Founders Square Drive, Suite 150. Crisp & Green has 195 restaurants open or in development across 19 states. Crisp & Green’s plant-based menu features grain bowls, salads and smoothies. The fast-growing chain is operated by Minnesota-based Steele Brands, established by CEO Steele Smiley in 2016. That new restaurant-centric retail hub on the southeast corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard recently welcomed Skillets, I Heart Mac & Cheese and Fuji Sushi Bar & Asian Bistro, while Outback Steakhouse, South Street City Oven & Grill and Tacos & Tequila Cantina also are coming soon.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 dead in head-on collision on McGregor in south Fort Myers

A 27-year-old Lehigh Acres woman is dead following a head-on collision on McGregor Boulevard early Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cypress Lake Drive in south Fort Myers. Troopers said the woman was traveling south in a sedan when she crossed the median...
FORT MYERS, FL
News Break
Politics
WINKNEWS.com

Gulfshore Life: Father’s Day dining deals in Southwest Florida

On Sunday, you can give your dad a day off from grilling and take him out for Father’s Day weekend. WINK News’ partners at Gulfshore Life share nine deals happening in Southwest Florida. Baleen, located at 9891 Gulf Shore Drive in Naples, has a Father’s Day bacon and...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

That moment a switch flipped and downtown Fort Myers became cool

Downtown Fort Myers’ arduous 40-year climb from a scene of boarded-up storefronts and deserted streets to a destination dotted with restaurants, hotels, apartments and condos is near its zenith. The finished product is only a few years away. “If the economy doesn’t derail us, it should be less than...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral moving closer to all-ages affordable housing development

At Wednesday’s meeting, the Cape Coral City Council will look at funding a new all-ages affordable housing development that has been in the works since March. The 96-unit Civitas community to be built off Pine Island Road would be open to families of all ages. Typically, such developments are aimed at seniors, but this one will have no age restrictions. Cape Coral officials say they are trying to create more affordable all-ages housing for city residents because they know it’s tough for people to keep up with the cost of living.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC 2

Flooding fills neighborhood in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — When you drive through Bayshore Village in North Fort Myers you’ll see mostly dry streets – until you turn towards the back of the park. Neighbors along Placid Point Drive say they’ve been dealing with standing water for six days and there is no sign of it going anywhere.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Restaurants opening across SWFL

In the latest Gulfshore Business report, foodies are in for a treat because new restaurants are opening in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Business colleague Tim Aten recently reported restaurants in SWFL to keep opening, even after peak tourist season ended. And this trend is not slowing down, especially in Naples and Bonita Springs.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL

