Longview ISD schools raise money for solar panels for Ugandan school

LONGVIEW – The Great Texas Balloon Race is this weekend in Longview. This is the second year in a row that the competition will be held in city limits, according to our news partner KETK. The race is happening at the Longview Convention Complex, and it brings together some of the best pilots in the country and around the world. Races are scheduled to happen through Sunday. There are also performers at the event. This year, Little Texas will play on Saturday night and Cody Wayne will be the opening act. There will also be a special shapes spectacular, a 5K fun run and a balloon glow this weekend. “In 2021 we had a modified event with only competition and so this is the first time since 2019 to have the full event. The excitement does seem to be great in the city, and we’re just looking forward to a great event,” said Michelle Ford, Chairman of the Great Texas Balloon Race. Gregg County was designated as “The Balloon Race Capital of Texas” by the state legislature in 2013.

