Glendale nonprofits to provide relief during heat warning

Community programs are coming together in Glendale to deal with the second Excessive Heat Warning in a week.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued another warning for Phoenix Metro to go into effect from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. Thursday, June 16. A high of 112 degrees is in the forecast.

YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix, located at 8561 N. 61st Ave., Glendale, is collecting donations of cases of water, electrolyte powder packets, and canned fruit to help those in need. Items can be dropped off right at the location between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Or call 623-931-7436 or email hello@ywcaaz.org with questions or to coordinate a time.

Older adults over 55 years of age are the fastest growing segment of the unsheltered population in Arizona, YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix noted.

The Salvation Army will activate their Valley-wide heat relief stations during the Excessive Heat Warning. The Glendale spot is located at Glendale Corps Community Center, 6010 W. Northern Ave., and will be available for water and shade from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The West Valley forecast is calling for a slight chance of rain this week, with a 15% and 12% chance on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.