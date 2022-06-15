How to Watch Longhorns Baseball in College World Series

The Longhorns start their trip to Omaha on Friday against Notre Dame.

Following their 11-1 win over East Carolina, the Texas Longhorns find themselves in Omaha for the 38th time in school history, which is far and away the most in college baseball.

The Longhorns will start their trip to Omaha on Friday, June 17, as they kick things off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 6 p.m. central, following the afternoon game between Oklahoma and Texas A&M, the two other teams in bracket one with the Longhorns.

Texas is guaranteed at minimum two games in Omaha , as the College World Series is double elimination until the final two teams face off in what is a best-of-three series. However, the Longhorns will undoubtedly want to play more than just two games.

After their game against Notre Dame on Friday, the Longhorns will be off on Saturday before returning to the diamond on Sunday.

Should they beat Notre Dame on Friday, the Longhorns will take on the winners of Texas A&M and Oklahoma on Sunday, June 19 at 6 p.m. Central on ESPN2. If they lose, however, they will take on the loser of the other game at 1 p.m. Central on ESPN with their season on the line.

Here is how to watch and listen to the game:

Teams: Texas vs. Notre Dame

What: College World Series Game 1

When: Friday, June 17th, 6:00 PM Central, 7:00 PM Eastern

Where: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Nebraska

TV Station: ESPN

