ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Just Salad Planning a WPB Location

By Ross McWaters
What Now Miami
What Now Miami
 3 days ago

Sustainability is coming into South Florida full force with Just Salad, a brand that seeks to provide a sustainable eatery. What Now on Wednesday spoke to a brand spokesperson to get details.

The new location is set to appear at 1880 Okeechobee Blvd, nearby to an Einstein Bagel Bros, PDQ and a Starbucks. The nearest Just Salad unit will be about 9 miles north in Palm Beach Gardens.

A precise opening date has not been set yet. According to the spokesperson, the brand aims to open in the third quarter of this year. This news comes as several other planned locations have come to light in South Florida.

The brand was founded in New York by CEO Nick Kenner in 2006 with a vision for promoting sustainability and healthy eating. Since its inception, Just Salad has expanded to 40+ locations globally.

To read more about their sustainability efforts, follow their website and social media .



Keep up with What Now Los Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Palm Beach, FL
ABC Action News

Delray Beach Market: Florida's largest food hall

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach Market is home to Florida's largest food hall. This colorful, artistic space is two stories and features 25 different vendors with cuisine ranging from all over the world. You can find Peruvian, Spanish, Lebanese, Chinese, tacos, pizza, burgers, subs, fried chicken, ice cream, and so much more.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Travel + Leisure

These Palm Beach Hotels Have Some of the Best Pools in Florida

While Miami and the Florida Keys might get all the attention from the spring break crowds and bachelorette parties, there's another South Florida city that's ideal for those looking to move at a slightly slower pace: Palm Beach. The 14-mile-long island is perfect for those who just want to find a chaise lounge, pull out the latest beach read, and maybe fit in a little retail therapy along the way.
PALM BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

From the Magazine: A Tropical Sanctuary

After living in bustling cities like Caracas, New York and Miami, Angel Sanchez and Christopher Coleman wanted a respite from the concrete jungle. A friend mentioned Delray Beach, so they drove north from their Miami home to explore the seaside town. Making their way around Delray’s neighborhoods, they perused available homes solely out of curiosity when they stumbled upon a hamlet down a dirt path in west Delray. The designers fell in love with the clandestine enclave and especially this mid-century modern home. After a year of renovations and several quarantine projects, Sanchez and Coleman decided to become full-time Delray Beach residents and relish this stylish botanical paradise they created together.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Just Salad#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Wpb#Pdq
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Locals are struggling to make rent. A look at what they’re giving up, and how it could affect South Florida’s economy

Rents in South Florida have ballooned over the past two years, forcing many renters to slash their personal budgets and find secondary sources of income in order to keep a roof over their heads. As renters cut back in the face of rising uncertainty, essentially withdrawing from the economy, it could have a ripple effect on local businesses. “For some people, renting was the only way they could ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Palm Beaches Restaurant Month

The Palm Beaches is explanded The Palm Beaches Restaurant Week to the Palm Beaches Restaurant Month. It runs Aug. 1-31, 2022. from Monday, August 16, to Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Featuring more than 100 participating restaurants, The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month offers visitors and local “foodies” the opportunity to indulge in the best of dining in The Palm Beaches.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC Miami

Brightline Cuts Fares to Help Save Gas Money in South Florida

With the gas prices increasing significantly, South Florida's public transportation takes this as an opportunity to bring people onboard. Brightline, which offers high-speed train services from Miami to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, is reducing its prices as part of Thursday’s National Dump the Pump Day. This annual...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Mega South Florida hiring event offering over 8,000 jobs

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Employers from Miami, Broward and Palm Beach counties will be interviewing potential employees on the spot at the Mega Job Fair. The event will be held at the FLA Live Arena located at 1 Panther Parkway in Sunrise from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on June 23.
SUNRISE, FL
pointpubs.com

THE RITZ-CARLTON RESIDENCES IS SET TO CALL POMPANO BEACH HOME

Fortune International Group and Oak Capital, the developers of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach, recently held a grand opening for an over 4,000 square foot sales gallery at 1380 S. Ocean Blvd, where the beachfront portion of the two-tower luxury condo project will be located. The project will also occupy the property across the street, along the Intracoastal Waterway.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
kolomkobir.com

South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Monique Clarke Brown has pulled double duty with her law practice and this restaurant, which she opened to show her love of her home country, Jamaica, and its culture and food. Along with husband Alexis Brown — an entrepreneur, event planner and chef — she opened Reggae Roots in May in the space that formerly was Vincenzo’s NY To Chicago Pizzeria. That location is important. “We wanted to give [people] a new way of looking at Jamaican food,” Clarke Brown says. “To start, a new geographical location in South Florida; our customers have been so elated and warmly welcomed us as they have been longing for our cuisine without the long drive.” So far, the most popular dishes are oxtail, curried goat, jerk chicken and pineapple barbecue chicken. Prices range from $3 to $28. The interior seats 10 people and the outside lounge seats an additional eight. 4370 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; 754-701-8407; ReggaeRootsJA.com.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Making Ends Meet: How Florida residents can get discounts

Inflation is making it tough to plan summer vacations. And Floridians are skipping out in order to save money. A Gulfshore Business poll found about 60% of people surveyed are staying put this summer but would consider a staycation close to home. CBS News’ travel editor Peter Greenberg said inflation...
FLORIDA STATE
gotowncrier.com

Wellington Council OKs Framework Of An Agreement With Pro Sports Group

The Wellington Village Council approved the framework of a comprehensive agreement with the Wellington Athletics group on Tuesday, June 14 that aims to turn the old Wellington Community Park into a nationally recognized sports training facility. The project is being led by professional football player Jon Bostic, a graduate of...
WELLINGTON, FL
L. Cane

5 Romantic Florida Destinations

Many Americans are traveling again after taking time off during the pandemic. According to the U.S. Travel Association, for the first time in years, travel spending has reached pre-2019 levels, bringing in 100 billion dollars.
FLORIDA STATE
What Now Miami

What Now Miami

Miami-Dade County, FL
118
Followers
71
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowmia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy