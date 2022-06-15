Just Salad Planning a WPB Location

Sustainability is coming into South Florida full force with Just Salad, a brand that seeks to provide a sustainable eatery. What Now on Wednesday spoke to a brand spokesperson to get details.

The new location is set to appear at 1880 Okeechobee Blvd, nearby to an Einstein Bagel Bros, PDQ and a Starbucks. The nearest Just Salad unit will be about 9 miles north in Palm Beach Gardens.

A precise opening date has not been set yet. According to the spokesperson, the brand aims to open in the third quarter of this year. This news comes as several other planned locations have come to light in South Florida.

The brand was founded in New York by CEO Nick Kenner in 2006 with a vision for promoting sustainability and healthy eating. Since its inception, Just Salad has expanded to 40+ locations globally.

To read more about their sustainability efforts, follow their website and social media .

Keep up with What Now Los Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .