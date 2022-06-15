ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone County, MT

Body found in Yellowstone River ID'd as Lame Deer woman

 3 days ago
The body found in the Yellowstone River in Lockwood Monday night has been identified as Arashanda Knowshisgun of Lame Deer, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said Wednesday.

Preliminary evidence indicates the cause of death was drowning, and the medical examiner fond no obvious signs of foul play, according to Linder. An official cause will be confirmed once toxicology reports are returned.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the incident as a possible homicide.

The body was spotted Tuesday near the East Bridge in Lockwood by onlookers who were observing the high river levels.

Knowshisgun was reported missing over the weekend and last seen in the Billings Heights on Sunday.

Anyone who has information about Knowshisgun's activity on Sunday or Monday is encouraged to call the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office at 406-256-2929.

BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

