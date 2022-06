BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — The US Attorney's office is joining Texoma senior citizens to help people from falling victim to financial abuse. "It is these scammers' full time job around the world to find ways to separate us from our money," said Camelia Lopez, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas. "When these scams unfortunately affect persons over 60 — as many of them do — then that's when they fall into the Elder Justice Initiative."

BONHAM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO