Middlesex, NC

Man in critical condition after shooting in Middlesex

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

A 50-year-old man is in critical condition after having been found shot Wednesday morning in Middlesex, town Police Chief Mike Collins said in a news release.

According to Collins, about 8:20 a.m. he and another officer were on a call on West Hanes Avenue when they heard about eight to nine gunshots coming from the direction of Hanes Avenue Park.

The sounds of the shots were followed by the sight of what appeared to be a burgundy older-model Honda Accord whose driver was speeding out of town and in the direction of Stokes Road, Collins said.

Collins said before he could get to his patrol vehicle the dispatcher notified that there had been a shooting and that the victim was in the vicinity of Morgan Street.

Within minutes the man was located and found to have several gunshot wounds. Emergency medical services personnel arrived and the man was transported to a hospital, Collins said.

Collins said per his request Nash County Sheriff’s Office units came to assist with the investigation.

When asked by the Telegram, Collins declined to provide the name of the man or the name of the hospital the man was transported to.

Anyone who may have any information about the incident or about the Honda Accord is asked to contact Middlesex police at 252-235-4077.

“I would like the citizens of Middlesex to know we take this act of violence in our quiet town seriously and we believe it was a random act and the threat is gone,” Collins said.

Collins emphasized that the police department would continue to work along with the sheriff’s office to exhaust every lead to find the person or persons responsible for the incident.

Word of the shooting began circulating after a posting by the Fighting Crime News and Who’s Wanted Facebook page.

Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount, NC
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

