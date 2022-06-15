Odessa Water Outage: Wednesday afternoon update

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- City leaders announced Wednesday that repairs to a broken water line were completed around 3:45 a.m. and normal water service could resume as early as Thursday night, however, the Utility District is using caution to get the water system up and running.

Ongoing concern about “over-pressuring” the system too rapidly means that establishing normal water pressure may take time, but ultimately leaders said the cautious approach is the safest approach.

Utilities Director Thomas Kerr said in a news conference Tuesday that the age of the cast iron pipes, some more than 60 years old, coupled with the fact that the City has never before tried to bring the entire facility online at once, is why City workers will need to take their time and follow that cautious approach.

While some homeowners and businesses woke Wednesday to find they had running water, the Utility District said everyone should avoid unnecessary usage until the entire system is online to keep pressure from causing more broken lines.

Water samples should be collected sometime today, once the system is fully operational, but results could take about 24 hours and the boil water requirement will not be lifted until the water is deemed safe for consumption .

Those living in the County might not see the boil water requirement lifted until Friday.

If you need bottled water, City and State leaders will be in Barn E at the Ector County Coliseum until 5:00 p.m. and each vehicle will be given two cases.

