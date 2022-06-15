ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Man allegedly steals Humvee from National Guard, gets arrested

By Dan Claxton
krcgtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is in custody charged with stealing a Humvee from the Army National Guard's Camp Crowder in southwest Missouri in March. According to court documents, 36-year-old James Ray Wilson told deputies...

krcgtv.com

